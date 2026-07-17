Weekly Traffic Update: July 17, 2026

Westbound 27th Street to close between Iowa Street and Louisiana Street for street maintenance

Beginning Monday, July 20, City contractors will close the westbound lane of W 27th Street from Iowa Street to Louisiana Street for work associated with the 2026 Street Maintenance Program.

During this work, the eastbound lane will still remain open for traffic.

The City anticipates these closures to end in late-September, pending weather or other delays.

Asphalt work begins on Iowa Street from 6th Street to Harvard Road

Beginning the week of July 20, City contractors will begin asphalt overlay work on the outside north and southbound lanes on Iowa Street between 6th Street and Harvard Road.

The City anticipates the Iowa Street project to end the week of September 4, 2026, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic Safety Moment | Share the road with bicyclists

When a crash happens between a vehicle and a bicyclist, the bicyclist is far more likely to be injured. A little extra attention from everyone can help prevent serious crashes.

Bicyclists should ride a bike that fits, wear a properly fitted helmet and make sure brakes are working before each ride.

Drivers should yield to bicyclists the same way they would yield to other vehicles. Watch carefully at intersections, driveways and turns, and do not underestimate how fast a bicyclist may be traveling.

Slowing down, looking twice and giving bicyclists space helps make Lawrence streets safer for everyone. Learn more: nhtsa.gov/road-safety/bicycle-safety

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

The Weekly Traffic Update is shared each week to help residents, businesses, visitors, commuters, and community partners plan ahead for road closures, construction impacts, and transportation-related work in Lawrence.

Missed the last issue? View our previous Weekly Traffic Updates here: Weekly Traffic Update Archive