Inside IDB | Episode 11: Interview with Brianna Murray

Meet Brianna Murray

In this episode of Inside IDB, Director Stacy Cervenka interviews IDB's new Orientation Center for the Blind Administrator, Brianna Murray. After recently moving from New Jersey, Brianna brings experience in vocational rehabilitation and business counseling. She also shares her experiences as a guide dog user and discusses her goals for the Orientation Center!

Learn more about the Center

About Inside IDB

Inside IDB is a monthly video series from the Iowa Department for the Blind, hosted by Director Stacy Cervenka. Each episode explores blindness-related topics through engaging conversations and real-life experiences. The series aims to inform, connect, and spark meaningful dialogue in a fun and approachable format.