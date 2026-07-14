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Learn about IowaWORKS: A Helpful Resource for Blind and Low Vision Job Seekers

Overview

In this video, Iowa Department for the Blind Director Stacy Cervenka speaks with Iowa Workforce Development staff about the services and resources available to Iowans with disabilities.

She is joined by:

  • Brandy McOmber, who discusses Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services (IVRS).
  •  Joe Nobile, who highlights the workshops, events, and services available at IowaWORKS job centers.
  •  Jesse Dougherty, who shares additional Iowa Workforce Development resources for job seekers.

Learn more

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Learn about IowaWORKS: A Helpful Resource for Blind and Low Vision Job Seekers

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