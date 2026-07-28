American Memory Loss Foundation Launches Spanish-Language Website and Customized 'Memory Loss Roadmap'

New, fully translated resources aim to empower Hispanic and Latino families with critical tools to navigate brain health, early warning signs, and next steps.

Language should never be a barrier to understanding your health or getting the support you need” — Ed Chambliss

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Memory Loss Foundation (AMLF) today announced the official launch of its fully translated Spanish website , designed to break down language barriers and provide vital brain health education to millions of Spanish-speaking Americans across the nation.Memory loss affects millions of families, yet Hispanic adults are historically less likely to receive a timely diagnosis for cognitive conditions like Alzheimer's disease and dementia. AMLF’s new bilingual initiative seeks to bridge this gap by offering accessible, culturally relevant information about cognitive health.Through the updated website, Spanish-speaking users can now access comprehensive guides detailing what is a normal part of aging versus what may indicate a serious medical concern.Introducing the Spanish Memory Loss Roadmap (Hoja de Ruta sobre la Pérdida de Memoria)A cornerstone of the newly translated site is the Spanish Memory Loss Roadmap. This step-by-step guide is tailored to help individuals and caregivers who notice early signs of memory changes figure out exactly what to do next.The roadmap includes actionable guidance on:- Recognizing the Signs: Distinguishing between everyday forgetfulness and potential cognitive decline.- Preparing for the Doctor: Questions to ask healthcare providers during initial evaluations.- Caregiver Support: Practical strategies for families navigating a new diagnosis or managing day-to-day care.- Community Resources: Connections to local and national support networks."Language should never be a barrier to understanding your health or getting the support you need," said Ed Chambliss, founder and president of the American Memory Loss Foundation. "By providing our resources, especially the Memory Loss Roadmap, in Spanish, we are ensuring that Spanish-speaking families have clear, actionable guidance from the moment they first notice changes in a loved one's memory."To explore the new Spanish-language resources and access the Memory Loss Roadmap, visit https://memorylossfoundation.org/es/ About the American Memory Loss Foundation (AMLF)The American Memory Loss Foundation is a nonprofit private grantmaking foundation dedicated to helping people understand how human memory works, recognize the difference between normal and abnormal memory loss, and navigate the process of seeking a diagnosis when symptoms of memory loss arise. The Foundation focuses on supporting individuals and families who are experiencing memory concerns but have not yet received a diagnosis, providing clear, understandable resources to help them make informed decisions about their next steps. Learn more about the American Memory Loss Foundation on their website: https://memorylossfoundation.org/es/

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