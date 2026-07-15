Select Home Warranty Expands Portfolio with Tailored Solutions for Realtors, Investors, Landlords, and Contractors

Leading home warranty compnay broadens its reach, offering specialized coverage and partnership programs to support the real estate and trade industries.

We are building a robust ecosystem where industry professionals can leverage our network to protect their bottom lines, close deals faster, and manage properties with total peace of mind.” — Marc Shapiro, EVP of Select Home Warranty

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Select Home Warranty, a premier national provider of home service contracts, today announced a major expansion of its service offerings. While long recognized as a trusted shield for individual homeowners, the company is officially rolling out dedicated, specialized home warranty solutions tailored to key professionals across the real estate and home services sectors, including Realtors, Real Estate Investors, Landlords, and Contractors.This strategic expansion is designed to address the unique pain points of property professionals, helping them protect their investments, streamline operations, and deliver elevated value to their own clients."Our mission has always been to eliminate the stress and high costs of unexpected home repairs," said Marc Shapiro, an executive vice president at Select Home Warranty. "By designing specialized programs for Realtors, investors, landlords, and contractors, we are moving beyond traditional consumer coverage. We are building a robust ecosystem where industry professionals can leverage our network to protect their bottom lines, close deals faster, and manage properties with total peace of mind."Tailored Solutions for Industry ProfessionalsSelect Home Warranty’s expanded portfolio offers distinct, high-value advantages customized for each professional group to ensure seamless operations and financial predictability.For Realtors and Real Estate Agents , these solutions boost listing appeal by offering complimentary home warranties during the listing period. This minimizes post-closing disputes and offers buyers peace of mind, which helps transactions close faster and with fewer friction points.For Landlords and Property Managers, the program streamlines maintenance by delegating tenant repair requests to Select’s 24/7 claims team. This reduces late-night emergency phone calls and shields rental income from sudden, expensive HVAC, plumbing, or appliance failures.For Real Estate Investors focusing on fix-and-flip or buy-and-hold strategies, the specialized coverage safeguards capital during the critical renovation, listing, or initial leasing phases. Investors can also access bulk pricing and customized multi-property coverage plans to protect their overall ROI.For Contractors and Service Providers , joining the network ensures a consistent volume of local service jobs. This partnership allows local businesses to grow while gaining credibility by aligning with a top-rated national home warranty brand.Simple, Reliable ProtectionWhether managing a single-family rental, flipping a multi-family property, or closing a luxury listing, professionals can now access Select Home Warranty's extensive network of pre-screened, licensed technicians. With flexible payment terms, customizable coverage options, and a streamlined digital portal for business partners, managing home warranties has never been easier.To learn more about Select Home Warranty’s professional partnership programs or to get a custom quote for your business, visit https://www.selecthomewarranty.com/ About Select Home WarrantySelect Home Warranty provides home warranty coverage plans designed to help homeowners manage the cost of repairs and replacements for major home systems and appliances. The company offers service coverage options for homeowners, buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals across the United States.

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