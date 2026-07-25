AHCCCS Invites Public Input on Medicaid Demonstration
July 24, 2026
AHCCCS is renewing Arizona's Section 1115 Medicaid Demonstration, and public feedback is a vital part of the process.
This renewal will help shape how care is delivered for nearly 1.8 million Medicaid members across Arizona while maintaining coverage for eligible individuals and families. The 1115 Waiver renewal focuses on:
- Maintaining coverage for qualified beneficiaries
- Strengthening whole-person care
- Supporting members with complex needs
- Improving health outcomes across Arizona
The current 1115 Waiver authorizes many of the programs and services that help AHCCCS deliver comprehensive, quality health care, including:
- The AHCCCS managed care delivery system and contracted health plans
- The Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS)
- KidsCare Eligibility Expansion
- Housing and Health Opportunities (H2O)
- Additional innovative programs and initiatives that support Arizona communities
AHCCCS encourages stakeholders, members, providers, community organizations, advocates, and interested members of the public to participate in upcoming forums and share their perspectives.
During these sessions, participants will have the opportunity to:
- Learn about programs currently authorized under the existing demonstration
- Understand the waiver renewal process, timelines, and legislative review requirements
- Hear about proposed program enhancements, including expansions of existing initiatives and new program concepts
- Ask questions and provide feedback
- Help shape the future of AHCCCS and Medicaid services in Arizona
The 1115 Waiver provides Arizona with the flexibility to design and improve Medicaid services through innovative approaches that expand access to comprehensive, quality health care. Public feedback helps ensure these programs continue to reflect the needs, priorities, and experiences of Arizona communities and the populations AHCCCS serves.
Public Comment Period
The public will have the opportunity to submit written feedback on AHCCCS' Waiver Renewal Proposal to the Federal Relations Team.
Public comment period will run from July 23, 2026, to September 6, 2026.
Submit comments by email: waiverpublicinput@azahcccs.gov
Or by mail:
AHCCCS
c/o OOD – Division of Public Policy and Strategic Planning
150 N. 18th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85007
Upcoming Public Forums
July 23, 2026
10 a.m. -- 1 p.m.
(Registration Closed)
August 7, 2026
1 p.m. -- 4 p.m.
Register 1115 Waiver Public Forums
For additional information about the Section 1115 Medicaid Demonstration renewal process and opportunities to participate, visit the AHCCCS website.
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