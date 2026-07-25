AHCCCS Invites Public Input on Medicaid Demonstration

July 24, 2026

AHCCCS is renewing Arizona's Section 1115 Medicaid Demonstration, and public feedback is a vital part of the process.

This renewal will help shape how care is delivered for nearly 1.8 million Medicaid members across Arizona while maintaining coverage for eligible individuals and families. The 1115 Waiver renewal focuses on:

Maintaining coverage for qualified beneficiaries

Strengthening whole-person care

Supporting members with complex needs

Improving health outcomes across Arizona

The current 1115 Waiver authorizes many of the programs and services that help AHCCCS deliver comprehensive, quality health care, including:

The AHCCCS managed care delivery system and contracted health plans

The Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS)

KidsCare Eligibility Expansion

Housing and Health Opportunities (H2O)

Additional innovative programs and initiatives that support Arizona communities

AHCCCS encourages stakeholders, members, providers, community organizations, advocates, and interested members of the public to participate in upcoming forums and share their perspectives.

During these sessions, participants will have the opportunity to:

Learn about programs currently authorized under the existing demonstration

Understand the waiver renewal process, timelines, and legislative review requirements

Hear about proposed program enhancements, including expansions of existing initiatives and new program concepts

Ask questions and provide feedback

Help shape the future of AHCCCS and Medicaid services in Arizona

The 1115 Waiver provides Arizona with the flexibility to design and improve Medicaid services through innovative approaches that expand access to comprehensive, quality health care. Public feedback helps ensure these programs continue to reflect the needs, priorities, and experiences of Arizona communities and the populations AHCCCS serves.

Public Comment Period

The public will have the opportunity to submit written feedback on AHCCCS' Waiver Renewal Proposal to the Federal Relations Team.

Public comment period will run from July 23, 2026, to September 6, 2026.

Submit comments by email: waiverpublicinput@azahcccs.gov

Or by mail:

AHCCCS

c/o OOD – Division of Public Policy and Strategic Planning

150 N. 18th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Upcoming Public Forums

July 23, 2026

10 a.m. -- 1 p.m.

(Registration Closed)

August 7, 2026

1 p.m. -- 4 p.m.

Register 1115 Waiver Public Forums

For additional information about the Section 1115 Medicaid Demonstration renewal process and opportunities to participate, visit the AHCCCS website.