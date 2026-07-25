Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,610 in the last 365 days.

AHCCCS Invites Public Input on Medicaid Demonstration


July 24, 2026

AHCCCS is renewing Arizona's Section 1115 Medicaid Demonstration, and public feedback is a vital part of the process.

This renewal will help shape how care is delivered for nearly 1.8 million Medicaid members across Arizona while maintaining coverage for eligible individuals and families. The 1115 Waiver renewal focuses on:

  • Maintaining coverage for qualified beneficiaries
  • Strengthening whole-person care
  • Supporting members with complex needs
  • Improving health outcomes across Arizona

The current 1115 Waiver authorizes many of the programs and services that help AHCCCS deliver comprehensive, quality health care, including:

  • The AHCCCS managed care delivery system and contracted health plans
  • The Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS)
  • KidsCare Eligibility Expansion
  • Housing and Health Opportunities (H2O)
  • Additional innovative programs and initiatives that support Arizona communities

AHCCCS encourages stakeholders, members, providers, community organizations, advocates, and interested members of the public to participate in upcoming forums and share their perspectives.

During these sessions, participants will have the opportunity to:

  • Learn about programs currently authorized under the existing demonstration
  • Understand the waiver renewal process, timelines, and legislative review requirements
  • Hear about proposed program enhancements, including expansions of existing initiatives and new program concepts
  • Ask questions and provide feedback
  • Help shape the future of AHCCCS and Medicaid services in Arizona

The 1115 Waiver provides Arizona with the flexibility to design and improve Medicaid services through innovative approaches that expand access to comprehensive, quality health care. Public feedback helps ensure these programs continue to reflect the needs, priorities, and experiences of Arizona communities and the populations AHCCCS serves.

Public Comment Period

The public will have the opportunity to submit written feedback on AHCCCS' Waiver Renewal Proposal to the Federal Relations Team.

Public comment period will run from July 23, 2026, to September 6, 2026.

Submit comments by email: waiverpublicinput@azahcccs.gov

Or by mail:

AHCCCS
c/o OOD – Division of Public Policy and Strategic Planning
150 N. 18th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85007

Upcoming Public Forums
July 23, 2026
10 a.m. -- 1 p.m.
(Registration Closed)

August 7, 2026
1 p.m. -- 4 p.m.
Register 1115 Waiver Public Forums

For additional information about the Section 1115 Medicaid Demonstration renewal process and opportunities to participate, visit the AHCCCS website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHCCCS Invites Public Input on Medicaid Demonstration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.