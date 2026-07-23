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AHCCCS Announces HCBS Needs Tool and ECR Community Forum

July 22, 2026

We Heard You!

AHCCCS is hosting a one-hour community forum on the draft Home and Community-Based Settings (HCBS) Needs Tool (HNT) and Extraordinary Care Review (ECR) policies. The forum is open to members, families, providers, advocates, and community partners and will help inform AHCCCS' upcoming exempt rulemaking process for HNT and ECR.

AHCCCS is hosting a one-hour community forum on the draft Home and Community-Based Settings (HCBS) Needs Tool (HNT) and Extraordinary Care Review (ECR) policies. The forum is open to members, families, providers, advocates, and community partners and will help inform AHCCCS' upcoming exempt rulemaking process for HNT and ECR.

During this session, we will share recent updates, next steps, and explain what these changes mean for the future.

Attendees will learn more about the draft policies, upcoming updates and available resources. Join us to learn how community feedback helped shape the path forward.

How to join:
Date: Friday, July 24, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. to noon.
Meeting Link: HNT / ECR Community Forum

We hope you can join us for this important conversation!

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