An additional LORI FY2027 Certification Training Session has been added to the OLIS CE calendar.
An additional virtual training session has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 at 3:15pm to accommodate school librarian schedules. Registration is required for this session and can be completed through the OLIS CE Calendar event page.
More information about LORI Certification about be found on Library of Rhode Island Certification. The Resource Guide for Library of Rhode Island Certification contains additional support materials.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.