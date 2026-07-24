LDWF Agents Cite Three Subjects for Turkey Hunting Violations

Baton Rouge, Jul 24, 2026 - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited three subjects on July 14 for their alleged roles in violating turkey hunting regulations.

Agents cited Morgan Levi Jones, 29, of Ruston, Charles Ladon Gilbert, 56, of Quitman, and Zackary Turner Gilbert, 29, of Quitman, for three counts each of violating interstate commerce regulations (State Lacey Act) for transporting illegally taken game across state lines.

Agents began the investigation in late May of 2026 after being contacted by the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission about possible turkey hunting violations. Agents began their investigation and discovered evidence that the subjects took over the daily and season bag limits while turkey hunting in Lincoln County Nebraska.

The investigation revealed that all three hunters harvested four turkeys each, which put them two birds over the legal bag limit. The subjects then transported the illegally harvested turkeys to Louisiana. Agents have been working closely with their Nebraska counterpart with the investigation and charges in Nebraska.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that Jones and Zackary Gilbert committed violations in Louisiana in the month of April 2026. Jones was cited for failing to tag or validate turkeys and taking over the daily and seasonal limit of turkeys. Zackary Gilbert was cited with failing to tag turkeys and taking over the daily limit of turkeys.

The subjects harvested 17 turkeys in Nebraska and Louisiana, with agents seizing turkey parts - including beards, spurs, and fans - from 16 of those birds. All three suspects will face criminal prosecution in Louisiana and Nebraska.

Violating the interstate commerce act brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking over the daily and seasonal limit of turkeys carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to tag turkeys brings up to a $350 fine.

Jones will also face civil restitution totaling $1,550 for the replacement value of the two illegally harvested turkeys in Louisiana. Zackary Gilbert will also face civil restitution totaling $775 for the replacement value of the illegally harvested turkey in Louisiana.

LDWF agents participating in the case are Lt. James Hagan and Sgt. Joshua Harris.