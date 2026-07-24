LDWF Schedules Drawdown for Clear-Smithport Lake

Baton Rouge, Jul 24, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), in conjunction with the Bayou Pierre Game and Fish Preserve Commission, has scheduled a drawdown of Clear-Smithport Lake in Desoto Parish for giant salvinia control, organic matter reduction, and fish habitat improvement. The drawdown is designed to reduce the further expansion of giant salvinia as late summertime temperatures promote maximum growth.

The water control structure is scheduled to open on August 3, 2026, and the lake should dewater at a rate of 4-10 inches per day depending on the number of operational gates opened. The water level will be lowered to a maximum drawdown level of four feet below normal pool stage to a target level of 127.6 feet Mean Sea Level (MSL). It will be maintained at this level, if possible, until November 16, 2026, to allow the lake to refill for winter and early-spring recreational activities.

Drawdowns are timed to take advantage of prevalent late summer, fall, and winter weather patterns. If favorable weather patterns do not occur, the effectiveness of the drawdown is reduced. For this reason, some drawdowns are very successful, while others can be less effective.

During the drawdown, an estimated 600-700 acres of water will remain in open areas of each lake. Boaters may still access the main waterbody from the 509 Bridge DeSoto Parish Ramp with small craft. Caution is advised when on the water as numerous obstructions that are normally not seen are present.

The current LDWF Clear-Smithport Aquatic Vegetative Management Plan can be viewed by clicking the link or with the attached QR code.

For Clear-Smithport Lake vegetation-related questions, contact Kane Finkbeiner, LDWF Aquatic Plant Control Biologist Manager, at (318)-362-3089 or wfinkbeiner@wlf.la.gov. For Clear-Smithport fisheries-related questions, contact Villis Dowden, LDWF Biologist Manager, at vdowden@wlf.la.gov or (318) 357-3214.