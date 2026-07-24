Salem District weekly traffic alert: July 24-31, 2026

The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in the 12-county Salem Transportation District this week. Work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and weather dependent. New information is noted by "New" and updates are noted when a current project has had an update added to the listing. The Salem District covers Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski and Roanoke.

Traffic alert information

511: For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 app or visit 511 Virginia. On the 511 website, drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts, view traffic cameras or download the free 511 mobile app for Android or iPhone.

For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 app or visit 511 Virginia. On the 511 website, drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts, view traffic cameras or download the free 511 mobile app for Android or iPhone. X: You can also follow us @VaDOTSalem.

You can also follow us @VaDOTSalem. Facebook: Join our Salem District Facebook community group page for traffic impacts and general information on projects.

General road and bridge maintenance

VDOT performs the following activities as part of routine maintenance on roadways throughout the district. To submit a work order request or road repairs or assistance, contact our customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or submit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Paving operations : Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place, and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

: Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place, and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. Surface treatment operations : Weather permitting, crews will begin surface treatment operations on various routes. Lane closures may be in place, and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. The road surface may be rough for several weeks after surface treatment is applied. Once it packs down, the road surface will be brushed and return to a more smooth surface.

: Weather permitting, crews will begin surface treatment operations on various routes. Lane closures may be in place, and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. The road surface may be rough for several weeks after surface treatment is applied. Once it packs down, the road surface will be brushed and return to a more smooth surface. Pavement markings: Pavement marking operations will be performed district wide, in various counties on secondary routes. These will be mobile operations with lane closures, as they proceed through each county. Motorists should use caution and follow mobile signs for direction.

Pavement marking operations will be performed district wide, in various counties on secondary routes. These will be mobile operations with lane closures, as they proceed through each county. Motorists should use caution and follow mobile signs for direction. Ditching, grading, slope and shoulder repairs : Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

: Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. Pipe replacements: Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. Drainage maintenance: Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. Mowing, tree trimming and brush removal (various routes): Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures. Bridge inspections: Contractors perform bridge inspections on various bridges throughout the district. Most inspections involve a bucket truck under a bridge and are performed during the hours 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., outside of peak travel hours. Drivers may see lane or shoulder closures and flagging operations during the inspection.

Contractors perform bridge inspections on various bridges throughout the district. Most inspections involve a bucket truck under a bridge and are performed during the hours 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., outside of peak travel hours. Drivers may see lane or shoulder closures and flagging operations during the inspection. Unpaved road maintenance: Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. Guardrail repairs: Lane closures may be in place for guardrail repairs at various locations. Work will be performed during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Paving information

VDOT now offers coverage of tracking paving progress statewide, which allows community members and stakeholders to view specific locations slated for paving and individual details of each project. Paving season typically extends from April to November, and the map is updated weekly to detail exactly where paving projects are planned, ongoing and show how they’re to give residents and travelers a tool to use to best plan for travel and stay safe near these work zones. Drivers can get specific information about the status of paving projects at the Virginia Roads Paving Map or www.virginiaroads.org.

Interstate 81

Interstate 81 bridge rehabilitation over Route 670 in Botetourt County

(Updated July 17, 2026) A bridge rehabilitation project is underway on I-81 at the bridge over Route 670 (Trinity Road). Drivers can expect periodic nighttime lane closures on northbound and southbound I-81. Work will also be performed under the bridge on Trinity Road which may also require lane and road closures. Expected completion is summer 2027.

Interstate 81 acceleration ramp extension at exit 162 in Botetourt County

(Updated July 17, 2026) This ramp extension project is underway and as part of the project, the on-ramp from Route 11 onto northbound 81 was previously closed but is now back open. This project will extend the on-ramp onto northbound I-81 about 1,000 feet. The project also includes installing drainage structures and constructing a retaining wall alongside the slope. As work progresses, additional ramp and lane closures may be in place during nighttime hours. During construction, barrier wall will be installed along the right shoulder of northbound I-81 at exit 162. Electronic message boards will alert drivers to the upcoming ramp closure and announce any schedule changes. Work is expected to be completed in late 2026.

Lane closures:

Weather permitting, alternating northbound and southbound lane closures for drainage improvements will be in place on Route 11 in Buchanan between I-81 and the Exxon station next to the northbound off ramp at exit 162. All I-81 ramps will remain open.

Drivers can expect other nighttime right and left lane closures in place on I-81. Drivers use caution in the area of the work zone.

Interstate 81 bridge work at exit 156 in Botetourt County

(Updated July 17, 2026) Bridge work is underway on northbound and southbound I-81 at Exit 156. Milling and paving the bridge deck will take place in both directions beginning with the northbound side first and then southbound once northbound is completed. Drivers can expect lane closures on I-81 during nighttime hours. Slow roll operations are expected periodically, and flagging operations will be used during barrier wall placement on Route 640 (Brughs Mill Road). Expected completion is fall 2026.

Slow rolls: Slow roll operations are possible during nighttime hours, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., on I-81 will be in place for bridge Jacking and blocking. Slow roll operations for northbound will start at Exit 150 and slow roll operations for southbound will start at the Troutville Rest Area at mile marker 158. Flagging operations will be in place on Route 640 under the bridges at Exit 156 will also be in place.

Slow roll operations are possible during nighttime hours, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., on I-81 will be in place for bridge Jacking and blocking. Slow roll operations for northbound will start at Exit 150 and slow roll operations for southbound will start at the Troutville Rest Area at mile marker 158. Flagging operations will be in place on Route 640 under the bridges at Exit 156 will also be in place. Temporary traffic barrier in place on westbound side of Route 640 under the I-81 bridges off exit 156 with lanes narrowed to 11 feet.

Nighttime outside and inside lane closures may be in place on I-81 from mile marker 155 to 157, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Interstate 81 acceleration ramp extensions at mile marker 94 in Pulaski County and 105 in Montgomery County

(Updated July 17, 2026) Work is underway on the extension of two acceleration lanes on I-81. The first one will be the entrance ramp onto I-81 southbound at mile marker 94, the entrance ramp onto I-81 southbound. The second one will be the entrance ramp onto I-81 northbound at mile marker 105 in Montgomery County. Scheduled completion date for both projects is summer 2026. During construction, drivers can expect:

Lane closures: Nighttime lane closures northbound and southbound from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the following morning, Sunday through Thursday.

Nighttime lane closures northbound and southbound from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the following morning, Sunday through Thursday. Ramp closures: Ramp closures with detours are possible and drivers should watch message boards for updates.

Ramp closures with detours are possible and drivers should watch message boards for updates. Shoulder closures throughout the work zone area.

Slow rolls on I-81 between mile markers 98 and 105 of up to 15 minutes may be in place during nighttime hours.

Narrowed or shifted ramps during nighttime hours.

Interstate 81 lane widening construction project exit 137 to exit 141

(Updated July 24, 2026) The $179 million design-build project to widen both directions of I-81 between mile markers 136.6 and 141.8 from two to three lanes is underway. Work is being performed along a five-mile section of both northbound and southbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County and the city of Salem. Barrier wall is in place along the shoulders. Two lanes of I-81 traffic in each direction are expected to remain open during the project with periodic lane closures scheduled during nighttime hours or outside of peak travel times as needed. Drivers can expect the following lane closures and upcoming traffic impacts in this area on northbound and southbound I-81:

Uneven rough pavement: Drivers may experience some uneven pavement and/or rough surface throughout the project.

Drivers may experience some uneven pavement and/or rough surface throughout the project. Ramp closures: Drivers may see ramp closures for paving of exit 137 and 140 on and off ramps from and onto northbound and southbound I-81 in Salem, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Watch message boards for updates on times and dates of occurrence and plan ahead. Exit 140 on I - 81, may have ramp closures in place July 20 through July 27 .

Drivers may see ramp closures for paving of exit 137 and 140 on and off ramps from and onto northbound and southbound I-81 in Salem, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Watch message boards for updates on times and dates of occurrence and plan ahead. Traffic shifts at I-81 exit 140: Drivers may experience traffic pattern changes, periodic lane closures, narrow ramps, or quick merges into traffic as well as full stops at the bottom of the ramp onto Thompson Memorial Drive from the southbound or northbound exit ramps of exit 140 off of I-81. Periodic work zones located at bottom of the ramp for work on the I-81 bridge at the underpass is also possible.

Drivers may experience traffic pattern changes, periodic lane closures, narrow ramps, or quick merges into traffic as well as full stops at the bottom of the ramp onto Thompson Memorial Drive from the southbound or northbound exit ramps of exit 140 off of I-81. Periodic work zones located at bottom of the ramp for work on the I-81 bridge at the underpass is also possible. Milling and paving: Paving operations will require lane closures northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Milling operations are being performed on Route 311, Route 635 and Route 619 as well as on I-81. Flagging operations on Route 635 under the bridge is possible. Paving and marking operations will follow. Expect delays and plan ahead.

Paving operations will require lane closures northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Lane closures: Alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, are possible. Lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet. Nightly lane closures may be in place along the right lane with possible nightly ramp narrows as needed for guardrail and shoulder strengthening.

Alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, are possible. Lane widths will be reduced to Nightly lane closures may be in place along the right lane with possible nightly ramp narrows as needed for guardrail and shoulder strengthening. Work zone speed: Drivers should adhere to posted 60 mph speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle. Narrow spacing in lanes due to barrier walls, lack of shoulders and lane shifts in various locations, are present.

The project also includes replacing six bridges, widening two bridges, installing approximately 2.6 miles of sound barrier walls along northbound I-81, improving the southbound exit 137 off-ramp intersection at Wildwood Road and adding interchange lighting at exits 137, 140 and 141. Expected completion in summer 2026.

I-81 widening from mile marker 143 to 150

(Updated July 24, 2026) The I-81 widening project is underway. Northbound and southbound lane closures possible during nighttime hours. Various tasks are being performed throughout the project. The expected completion for this project is summer 2031.

Ramp closures: Various closures and narrowing of ramps will be in place over the next few weeks. Drivers can use alternate exits at 150 during any of the ramp closures or use exit 146 for access to Route 11 to return to the area at exit 150. Message boards will alert drivers of the closures and should watch for any changes or updates as these closures are weather dependent.

Various closures and narrowing of ramps will be in place over the next few weeks. Drivers can use alternate exits at 150 during any of the ramp closures or use exit 146 for access to Route 11 to return to the area at exit 150. Message boards will alert drivers of the closures and should watch for any changes or updates as these closures are weather dependent. Barrier walls: Drivers will continue to see barrier walls with an eight-foot shoulder being put into place throughout the project. Drivers should watch for changes in traffic patterns.

Drivers will continue to see barrier walls with an eight-foot shoulder being put into place throughout the project. Drivers should watch for changes in traffic patterns. Traffic shift: Southbound traffic is shifted to the right shoulder from exit 150 in Botetourt County to exit 146 in Roanoke County.

Southbound traffic is shifted to the right shoulder from exit 150 in Botetourt County to exit 146 in Roanoke County. Lane closures : Periodic right and left lane and shoulder closures in place during nighttime hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., on northbound and southbound I-81.

: Periodic right and left lane and shoulder closures in place during nighttime hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., on northbound and southbound I-81. Flagging operations: Flagging operations are possible on various secondary roads impacted by bridge work. Watch for message boards and signage.

Flagging operations are possible on various secondary roads impacted by bridge work. Watch for message boards and signage. Ramps : Ramps on I-81, northbound and southbound, may experience periodic closures or be narrowed at exit 150, 146 and 143.

: Ramps on I-81, northbound and southbound, may experience periodic closures or be narrowed at exit 150, 146 and 143. Shoulder closures: Shoulder closures in place with additional barrier wall to be installed next year.

Shoulder closures in place with additional barrier wall to be installed next year. Work zone speed: Drivers should adhere to posted 60 mph speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle. Speed reminders are posted for drivers.

Drivers should adhere to posted speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle. Speed reminders are posted for drivers. ‘Pink’ detour signs: While pink detour signs are in place on I-81 and routes around the project such as Route 11 and Plantation Road, these do not designate a permanent or scheduled detour. The signed detour route is suitable for all traffic during incidents including tractor-trailers and other large vehicles. These signs are used for traffic incident detours only.

I-81 widening from mile marker 133.8 to 137

(Updated July 17, 2026) The I-81 widening project from mile marker 133.8 to 137 will begin with work to collect survey and geotechnical data that may require periodic northbound and southbound right and left lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours. This is the northern portion of a larger project that extends to mile marker 127 at Ironto. It is being performed in three sections with this being the first section and is expected to start in early 2027.

I-81 northbound at exit 105 New River Bridge replacement in Montgomery County

(Updated July 17, 2026) Work on this project continues with the initial work beginning behind the barrier wall. Then, beginning in May and through September, the barrier wall will be moved, and the existing lanes will be narrowed. In the fall of 2026, I-81 traffic will be shifted into a new pattern at the bridge. Two lanes of traffic will continue to be open in the work zone, but motorists will be traveling on a different portion of roadway on the right side of the bridge.

Throughout construction, two lanes of northbound I-81 will remain open during daytime hours with nighttime closures possible during the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Slow rolls may be performed on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes from mile marker 98 to 109. Speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. The project is expected to be complete and the bridge in its final configuration with two lanes of Interstate 81 and the right deceleration lane/exit ramp by the end of 2026.

Lane closures: Nighttime right and left lane closures may be in place on I-81 northbound or southbound between mile marker 98 and 109 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Nighttime right and left lane closures may be in place on I-81 northbound or southbound between mile marker 98 and 109 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Slow rolls: Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 98-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams.

Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 98-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams. Speed limit: The speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone.

I-81 bridge deck repairs

(Updated July 24, 2026) Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 81 between mile markers 170 to 89, right and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and work zone areas. Delays are possible.

Interstate 581

Interstate 581 exit 2N at Peters Creek Road

(Updated June 26, 2026) Work is underway on this $4 million project to re-align and signalize the exit 2N ramp from northbound I-581 to northbound Peters Creek Road, eliminating the current merge ramp and making it easier for drivers to access Valleypointe Parkway. One lane each direction will remain open during work. During spring and summer 2026, the current exit ramp will be narrowed as construction begins on the new exit ramp. Construction is expected to be completed in late fall 2026.

Lane closures: Drivers may see intermittent lane closures in place, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Peters Creek Road northbound and southbound in the city of Roanoke between Valleypointe Parkway and Thirlane Road NW.

I-581 patching operations

(Updated July 10, 2026) Weather permitting, crews will perform paving and patching operations. Lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound, Sunday through Thursday, during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

I-581 bridge deck repairs

(Updated July 24, 2026) Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 581, right and left lane closures may be in place during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and work zone areas. Delays are possible.

Interstate 77 (Carroll County)

I-77 culvert rehabilitation project

(Updated July 10, 2026) A culvert rehabilitation project is underway in two different locations under I-77. Flagging operations and temporary lane and shoulder closures will be in place. Expected completion by the end of 2026.

Culvert Location 1: Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location.

Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location. Culvert Location 2: At mile marker 8 on I-77, a second culvert project is underway. There will be some impacts to the ramp shoulder on exit 8 and a lane closure may be in place on Route 148 (Chances Creek Road) for several days.

I-77 paving and patching operations

(Updated July 17, 2026) Weather permitting, crews will perform paving and patching operations on Interstate I-77. Right, left and center lane closures may be in place northbound and southbound, Monday through Friday, during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Paving of ramps may also occur and drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

I-77 bridge deck repairs

(Updated July 17, 2026) Weather permitting, crews may perform paving operations on Interstate 77. Right and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

Roanoke City

None to report.

Roanoke County

Route 220 traffic pattern change at Clearbrook Village Lane and Indian Graves Road

(Updated July 10, 2026) As of Thursday, July 9, after 7 p.m., a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Clearbrook Village Lane and Indian Graves Road on Route 220 is in place. Motorists who used to drive straight across Route 220 at this intersection will instead turn right or left onto Route 220 and make a U-turn at the next available median crossover or signal. Message boards will be in place and drivers will see barrels in place as barriers to separate left and right turn movements until concrete islands are constructed. Motorists will still be able to access Clearbrook Village Lane and Indian Graves Road from Route 220 by using existing turn lanes. Nighttime work to improve the intersection will continue and lane closures and flagging operations are possible between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should pay attention to signs and message boards in the area. Work is expected to be completed by August 11, weather permitting.

Route 220 traffic pattern change at Sontag Road and Cassell Drive

(Updated July 17, 2026) Weather permitting, effective Monday, July 20, after 7 p.m., drivers will use a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Sontag Road and Cassell Drive on Route 220 in Roanoke County to improve safety and traffic flow. Motorists who currently drive straight across Route 220 at this intersection will instead turn right or left onto Route 220 and make a U-turn at the next available median crossover or signal. Newly constructed U-turns on Route 220 are now open. Message boards will be in place and drivers will see barrels in place as barriers to separate left and right turn movements until concrete islands are constructed. Motorists will still be able to access Sontag Road and Cassell Drive from Route 220 by using existing turn lanes. Nighttime work to improve the intersection will continue over the next few weeks. Lane closures and flagging operations are possible between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and drivers should pay attention to signs and message boards in the area. Work is expected to be completed by July 31, 2026, weather permitting.

Apperson and Orchard Drive safety improvement

(Updated July 10, 2026) The installation of a new traffic signal and new turn lanes has been underway as part of safety improvements at the intersection of Apperson Drive and Orchard Drive in Salem. Paving and marking work has been completed. Lane closures are still possible. Electronic message boards and signs will alert drivers with updates. Estimated completion is late fall 2026.

Route 221 (Bent Mountain Road) utility work

(Updated July 10, 2026) Drivers should expect daytime flagging along Route 221 (Bent Mountain Road) between Poage Valley Road and Crystal Creek Drive for utility installation through July 2026. Delays are possible.

Route 220/Route 419 Diverging Diamond Interchange

(Updated July 10, 2026) The Route 220/Route 419 interchange project is underway. It will be reconfigured with a diverging diamond concept and multiple intersections on both Route 220 and Route 419 will be modified to enhance signal timing and reduce congestion. The intersections that include Route 220 are at Valley Avenue/Southern Hills Drive, Crossbow Circle/Pheasant Ridge Road, Buck Mountain Road/Stable Road and Indian Grave Road/Clearbrook Village Lane. The intersections on Route 419 are at Ogden Road, Elm View Road and South Peak Boulevard. With multiple activities scheduled, completion at different locations will take place throughout the life of the project. Daytime, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and nighttime, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., work hours will occur depending on location. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, turn lane closures and shoulder closures. Expected completion is fall 2028.

Route 220 at Crossbow Circle and Pheasant Ridge Road intersection improvements

(Updated June 5, 2026) Construction activities for this project are underway starting with removing the existing curb along the outer perimeters followed by removal of concrete medians. A new traffic pattern is in place. Signal pole installation and pedestrian improvements remain under construction during nighttime hours. Drivers should use caution in the area and watch for work zones and message boards providing updated information.

Route 220 at Southern Hills and Valley Avenue intersection improvements

(Updated June 5, 2026) Construction activities for this project are underway starting with lane closures during nighttime hours from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, Sunday night through Friday morning. Shoulder closures possible during daytime hours. A new traffic pattern is in place. Signal pole installation and pedestrian improvements remain under construction during nighttime hours.

Bedford County

Route 664 (Goshen Road) bridge replacement

(New July 24, 2026) Beginning Monday, August 3, a section of Route 664 (Goshen Road) will be closed for a bridge replacement. The bridge is located .4 mile north of Route 646 (Bethany Church Road) and 1.2 miles south of Route 663 (Perrowville Road). Work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, August 6, weather permitting.

Route 460 (West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike) pipe replacement

(New July 24, 2026) Beginning at 7 a.m. on July 27, drivers can expect lane closures to be in place on Route 460 (West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike) for a pipe replacement across from Montvale Elementary School. Work is expected to be completed by July 31.

Route 460 and Route 697 improvements

(Updated July 24, 2026) Work is nearing completion to improve Route 460 at Route 697 (Camp Jaycee Road). All lanes are now open including new turn lanes. Residual work on the project remains. Periodic lane closures may be in place to complete this work. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

Route 460 intersection improvements

(Updated June 12, 2026) Intersection improvements on Route 460 are underway in the vicinity of Route 668 (Blackwater Road). A new traffic pattern is in place with a left lane closure and barrier wall on eastbound Route 460 and a left shoulder closure with barrier wall on westbound Route 460). This pattern will continue through the duration of the project. Message boards are posted. Expected completion is November 2026.

Botetourt County

Route 460 and Laymantown Road intersection improvements

(Updated July 17, 2026) An intersection improvement project to replace a bridge and add a right turn lane on westbound Route 460 for drivers turning onto Laymantown Road is currently underway. Drivers should pay attention to signs and traffic control devices and use caution in the work zone. The road closure part of the project is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

Road closure with detour: Laymantown Road is closed with a detour in place at its intersection with Route 460. Signage will direct traffic to use Knoll Road and Knollwood Drive to travel around the closure.

Laymantown Road is closed with a detour in place at its intersection with Route 460. Signage will direct traffic to use Knoll Road and Knollwood Drive to travel around the closure. Lane closures: Drivers who use Route 460 (Orange Avenue) and Route 658 (Laymantown Road) in Botetourt County should expect possible lane closures on Route 460 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on Laymantown Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail brush cutting and stabilization work

(Updated June 5, 2026) Residents along the former Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Craig Valley Branch railbed in Botetourt and Craig counties may notice maintenance work continuing on the old railbed. These activities are intended to prevent additional deterioration and to help designers who are developing plans for the Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail. VDOT continues to collect data and conduct site visits and field reviews on the railbed. The design plans for Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail are still being refined and a specific schedule for construction has yet to be determined.

Carroll County

Route 743 and Route 148 impacted for I-77 culvert rehabilitation project

(Updated July 10, 2026) A culvert rehabilitation project is underway in two different locations under I-77. Flagging operations and temporary lane and shoulder closures will be in place. Expected completion by the end of 2026.

Culvert Location 1: Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location.

Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location. Culvert Location 2: Work is underway at mile marker 8 on I-77, a second culvert project will take place. There will be some impacts to the ramp shoulder on exit 8 and a lane closure may be in place on Route 148 (Chances Creek Road) for several days.

Craig County

Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail brush cutting and stabilization work

(Updated June 5, 2026) Residents along the former Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Craig Valley Branch railbed in Botetourt and Craig counties may notice maintenance work continuing on the old railbed. These activities are intended to prevent additional deterioration and to help designers who are developing plans for the Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail. VDOT continues to collect data and conduct site visits and field reviews on the railbed. The design plans for Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail are still being refined and a specific schedule for construction has yet to be determined.

Floyd County

FloydFest Music Festival 2026 to be held July 22-26

(New July 17, 2026) The Floyd Fest 2026 music festival will be held at 5826 Floyd Highway North from July 22 to July 26. Drivers should use Routes 8 and Route 221 as access gateways to Floyd County from I-77, I-81, and Route 220. Motorists should also expect higher traffic volumes and congestion throughout the area and in the Town of Floyd.

Route 626 (Hebron Road) closed for bridge replacement

(New June 26, 2026) Beginning on Monday, July 20, Route 626 (Hebron Road) will close for a bridge replacement project. The bridge is located .10 mile from the Carroll County line to .10 mile from Route 625 (Bolt Mill Road). Message boards will be in place to alert drivers, and a signed detour will be posted. Residents will have access to their homes on either side of the closure. The project completion is expected on August 21, 2026.

Route 768 (Firehouse Road) pipe replacement and improvements

(Updated July 17, 2026) Work is underway on a project to improve Route 768 (Firehouse Road) south of the intersection with Route 766 (Easy Street) to just south of the intersection with Rivendell Road. The project will include a pipe replacement, ditching and surface treatment. During the pipe replacement, periodic road closures will be in place for through traffic between July 5 through August 2. Residents along the roadway will have access to their homes during these periodic closures by using Route 766 (Easy Street) or Route 767 (Talford Road). Lane closures with flagging operations will also be used during the project and drivers may experience delays. Expected completion is September 2026.

Franklin County

Route 736 (Madcap Road) closed for low water bridge repairs

(New July 10, 2026) Beginning Monday, July 20, a section of Route 736 (Madcap Road) will be closed for maintenance on the low water bridge located 1.68 miles north of Route 756 (Old Forge Road) and 0.81 mile south of Route 737 (Deyerle Knob Road). Work is scheduled for completion by approximately Friday, August 21.

Route 220 intersection improvements at Bonbrook Mill Road

(Updated July 10, 2026) A project to improve safety by converting the crossover at the intersection of Route 220 (Virgil H Goode Highway) and Route 635 (Bonbrook Milll Road to an unsignalized Continuous Green-T at the) is underway. The Bonbrook Mill Road crossover has been closed and a signed detour is in place for drivers who typically turn left from Bonbrook Mill Road onto Route 220 southbound. Southbound Route 220 drivers who typically turn left onto Bonbrook Mill Road will also have a detour. These detours will be in place through the duration of the project. In addition, lane closures and flagging operations are possible between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should pay attention to signs and message boards. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October 2026, weather permitting.

Route 705 closure for bridge replacement

(Updated April 10, 2026) A section of Route 705 (Chestnut Hill Road) is closed for a bridge replacement. The structure is located 0.30 mile south of Route 714 (Washboard Road) and 1.30 miles north of Route 954 (Ball Park Drive). Drivers will need to seek alternate routes around the closure. Work is scheduled for completion November 2026.

Giles County

None to report.

Henry County

Route 777 in Henry County closed for emergency roadwork

(New July 24, 2026) A section of Route 777 (Mount Olivet Road) in Henry County is currently closed for repairs after recent weather caused a pipe to wash out. The closure is located on Mount Olivet Road between Chatmoss Country Club and Route 620 (Old Liberty Road). For your safety, please adhere to the barricades that are already in place.

Residents and through traffic will need to use the signed detour in place by taking Old Liberty Road to Route 58 east, connecting back to Mount Olivet Road. Motorists should pay attention to message boards in the area. The road is expected to be closed for two to three weeks or until the pipe can be replaced and repairs to the roadway are made, weather permitting.

Intersection of Route 868 and Route 869 in Henry County to be closed for pipe replacement

(New July 17, 2026) Weather permitting, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, the intersection of Route 868 (Pine Street) and Route 869 (7th Street) in Henry County will be closed for a pipe replacement. Drivers will need to use Route 866 (Dale Avenue) and Route 747 (Chestnut Street) to detour around the intersection. Work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, weather permitting.

Route 949 (Spencer Penn Road) to close to through traffic

(New July 10, 2026) Beginning Monday, August 3 at 8 a.m., a portion of Route 949 (Spencer Penn Road) will be closed to traffic to perform pipe replacements. Weather permitting, the road will be closed between the hours of 8 a.m. in the morning and 5 p.m. in the evening each day, Monday through Friday. The road will be open during the weekend. During this time, a detour will be in place to assist the traveling public by using Route 949 (Spencer Penn Road) to Route 695 (Spencer Penn Road) to Route 58 (A.L. Philpott Highway) returning to Route 949 (Spencer Penn Road). Message boards will be in place. Expected completion is by Friday, August 14 at 5 p.m.

Route 1330 (Mountain View Road) closed to through traffic

(New July 10, 2026) Beginning Monday, July 27, 2026, at 8 a.m., a portion of Route 1330 (Mountain View Road) at the 240 block will be closed to traffic to perform a pipe replacement. During this time, a detour will be in place to assist the traveling public by using Route 1330 (Mountain View Road) to Route 1330 (Dorothy Drive) to Route 685 (Joseph Martin Highway) to Route 1329 (Stuart Ridge Road) returning to Route 1330 (Mountain View Road). Message Boards will not be in place due to lack of shoulders to safely place them in the area. Weather permitting, this closure is scheduled to be completed no later than 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2026.

Route 930 to close for intersection improvements at Route 58

(Updated July 10, 2026) As of Tuesday, May 26, a section of Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) is closed to through traffic for a safety improvement project at the intersection of Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) and Route 58. This project includes widening Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) to add a new left turn lane onto eastbound Route 58 and the construction of a new right turn lane from westbound Route 58 onto Dogwood Drive.

During construction, Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) will be closed to through traffic from its intersection with Route 58 to Route 932 (Laurel Drive) over the summer. A signed detour will direct traffic around the closure using Route 1604 (Lakewood Trail) and Route 932 (Laurel Drive). Residents will still have access to their homes. In addition, the right lane of westbound Route 58 will be closed from Honeycutt Drive to Dogwood Drive during the project. Once school is back in session, daytime lane closures on this project will be limited to the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to accommodate school traffic. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards. Expected completion end of summer 2026.

Route 220 and Dyer Street

(Updated June 5, 2026) Intersection improvements are underway at Route 220 and Dyer Street. Drivers can expect daytime and nighttime lane and shoulder closures as well as alternating lane and turn lane closures in the area. Motorists should watch message boards for traffic pattern shifts and closures. A new traffic pattern will be put in place where drivers will turn left or right to make U-turn instead of driving straight across Route 220.

Montgomery County

Route 663 to close at its intersection with Route 114 in Montgomery County for pipe replacement

(New July 17, 2026) Weather permitting, starting at 6 a.m. Monday, August 3, Route 663 (Walton Road) in Montgomery County will be closed at its intersection with Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Road) for a pipe replacement near the intersection. All Walton Road traffic will need to use Route 11 (Radford Road) to access homes or detour around the closure. Drivers should pay attention to message boards in the area. Peppers Ferry Road and Route 685 (Prices Fork Road) will remain open for the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, weather permitting.

Route 726 (Gold Rush Road) closed for bridge replacement

(New July 10, 2026) Beginning on Monday, August 10, at 8 a.m., Route 726 (Gold Rush Road) will close for bridge work over Brush Creek. This bridge is located 0.5 mile from Route 615 and 1.6 miles from Route 612. Message boards will alert drivers. Expected completion is August 20.

Route 460 Business pedestrian improvement project

(Updated July 17, 2026) Work is nearing completion on a pedestrian improvement project for Route 460 Business between the intersection of Route 460 and Laurel Street (Entrance to Walmart) and to the intersection with Spradlin Farm Drive. Drivers can expect lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Closures of turn lanes onto 460 Business from each side of the intersection with Laurel Street may also be in place. Message boards will alert traffic. Expected completion is Summer 2026.

Lane closures: Lane closures may be in place in the following locations during allowable work hours listed above: Right lane closures on Route 460 eastbound may be in place during daytime hours and alternating lane closures on Route 460 westbound during nighttime hours. Nighttime lane closures including left hand turn lanes may be in place on the eastbound side of North Franklin, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning . These closures will also involve restricting turn lane access from Pepper’s Ferry Road through the signaled intersection. Eastbound left lane closures from the intersection with Pepper’s Ferry to just past the intersection with Laurel Street. Westbound lane closure from Farm View Road to just past the intersection with Laurel Street. Inside turn lane may be closed from westbound Route 460.

Lane closures may be in place in the following locations during allowable work hours listed above:

Patrick County

Intersection improvements at Route 8 and Route 836

(Updated July 10, 2026) A project to improve the intersection at Route 8 and Route 836 (Ashby Drive) is underway. This project will replace drainage structures and install a left turn lane from Route 8 northbound onto Route 836 westbound. Drivers can expect period traffic pattern changes and flaggers to control alternating traffic on Route 8 and Route 836 (Ashby Drive). The one-lane road flagging operation will be in place intermittently for the duration of the project. While school is in session, flagging operations will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Drivers may experience delays or seek alternate routes. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards that will be posted to alert drivers to the changes. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

Route 58 Lover’s Leap project

(Updated July 10, 2026) Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. Current work includes clearing and grading activities on the west and east portions of the project. A 45-mph speed reduction is in place on Route 58 for the entire length of the project. Drivers should expect flagging operations during day and nighttime hours. Message boards are in place to alert traffic and drivers should expect delays. Estimated completion date is Summer 2026.

Traffic patterns: Drivers can expect traffic pattern changes as part of the ongoing road-widening project on Route 58 over Lovers Leap Mountain in Patrick County. Route 58 traffic will be shifted onto a new section of roadway starting 1.7 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) to 1.5 miles west of Route 640 (Central Academy Road). Traffic will remain on this new section of road for approximately 1.5 miles before transitioning back onto existing Route 58. Drivers should also expect flaggers controlling a 0.5-mile section of this new road for approximately two weeks. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards that will be posted to alert drivers to the changes.

Drivers can expect traffic pattern changes as part of the ongoing road-widening project on Route 58 over Lovers Leap Mountain in Patrick County. Route 58 traffic will be shifted onto a new section of roadway starting 1.7 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) to 1.5 miles west of Route 640 (Central Academy Road). Traffic will remain on this new section of road for approximately 1.5 miles before transitioning back onto existing Route 58. Drivers should also expect flaggers controlling a 0.5-mile section of this new road for approximately two weeks. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards that will be posted to alert drivers to the changes. Outlook access: Access to Fred Clifton Park and the Lovers Leap Overlook will remain on Poor Farmers Farm Road.

Access to Fred Clifton Park and the Lovers Leap Overlook will remain on Poor Farmers Farm Road. Truck escape ramp closure: The escape ramp located 2.9 miles east of the Lovers Leap Overlook/Fred Clifton Park and 1.1 miles east of Dehart Botanical Gardens has been permanently closed. Please be aware of brake check points along Route 58 and check your brakes frequently. A brake check point is located 0.6 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) near Poor Farmer’s Farm. All trucks MUST check their brakes prior to traveling down the mountain.

Route 58 Vesta project

(Updated July 10, 2026) Major work on the Route 58 Vesta project is expected to begin this fall near the Route 58 Business eastern intersection in Meadows of Dan and ends about 0.5 mile east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road). In addition to widening Route 58 from two lanes to four lanes, the project includes replacing the existing bridge over the Dan River with two new bridges. The Vesta project adjoins the Lovers Leap widening project that is currently under construction. Once construction begins, motorists can expect flagging operations and temporary traffic pattern changes. Message boards will alert drivers. Traffic is expected to be in its final configuration fall 2030 with final completion of the project in summer 2031.

Pulaski County

Route 11 safety improvements at Warden Court

(Updated July 10, 2026) Work is underway to improve roadway elevation through the curve on Route 11 at Warden Court between the intersections of Route 11 and Camelot Farm Road and the Northern Entrance to Warden Court. Drivers can expect southbound lane and shoulder closures with barrier wall and alternating north and southbound lane closures. 11-foot lanes will be maintained in both directions. Expected to be completed October 2026.

Route 11 at Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Road) intersection safety improvements

(Updated July 24, 2026) Drivers can expect lane, turn lane and shoulder closures with periodic detours and flagging operations for a safety improvements project that is underway at the intersection of Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Road). Periodic temporary detours will be in place using Route 600 (Belspring Road) for traffic exiting southbound Route 11 to eastbound Route 114 and using Route 630 (Round House Street) for traffic exiting westbound Route 114 to southbound Route 11 as work progresses. For the month of May, daytime lane closures will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Starting in June, construction activity will increase while schools are out for the summer while time restrictions will remain in place on southbound Route 11. Motorists should pay attention to electronic message boards in the area for changes in traffic pattern22 and periodic detours. Expected completion is summer 2027.