Fredericksburg District: Weekly Travel Alert for July 26-August 1, 2026

I-95 Northbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-4:30 a.m., and Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 142-145 in Stafford County. Single lane closures begin at 10 p.m. Sunday night and 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday nights, and double lane closures begin at 11 p.m. Sunday and at 10 p.m. all other nights. All northbound lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Ramp Closures

Sunday - Monday, 10 p.m. - 4:30 a.m. I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 1 will close for milling and paving operations.

Monday - Tuesday, 10 p.m. - 4:30 a.m. I-95 northbound on-ramp from Route 610 and I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 610 westbound toward Garrisonville will close for milling and paving operations.

Wednesday - Thursday, 10 p.m. - 4:30 a.m. I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 1 will close for milling and paving operations.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Ladysmith Road and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Fiber installation under permit.

Thursday - Friday, 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Full stoppages for fiber work under permit between Ladysmith Road and Durrette Road.

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail) Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and Mount Creek Bridge.

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Paving. Alternating lane closures on northbound Route 207 between Polecat Creek bridge and Devils Three Jump Road, and on Route 207 southbound between the Mattaponi River bridge and the railroad bridge.

Route 639 (Ladysmith Road)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures for fiber installation between Route 1 and Partlow Road.

Thursday - Friday, 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Full stoppages for fiber work under permit between Route 1 and Center Drive.

Route 676 (Devils Three Jump Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking. Alternating lane closures between Route 207 and Nelson Hill Road.

Essex County

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Bridge repairs on Route 17 northbound between Tappahannock and the Caroline County line. Alternating lane closures.

Route 639

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile one-way alternating lane closures for pavement eradication at various spots on Route 639.

Gloucester County

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation with right lane closure near Route 198.

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Milling and paving. Alternating lane closures between the King and Queen County line and Route 17.

Route 606 (Ark Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Single lane closure near Beaver Dam Park and near Route 17. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Route 635 (Piney Swamp Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Single lane closure. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Pavement Marking

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work along the following routes:

Route 612

Route 688

Route 1303

King George County

Route 3

Sunday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking crew between Stafford County line and Westmoreland County line.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 3 eastbound near Route 694 (Lambs Creek Church Road).

Route 218

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 218 near Machodoc Creek. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 716 (Foxes Way)

Sunday - Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 3 and cul-de-sac.

King and Queen County

Route 14 (The Trail)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation near Route 654. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 605 (York River Road)

Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Pavement marking work. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Route 33 and Taylorsville Road.

Route 617

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile one-way alternating lane closures for pavement marking work at various spots on Route 617.

King William County

Route 615

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile one-way alternating lane closures for pavement marking work at various spots on Route 615.

Lancaster County

Route 3 (Mary Ball Road)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 722 (Clark Road) and Route 600 (Courthouse Road).

Sunday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Richmond County line and Middlesex County line.

Route 354

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking operation countywide.

Lancaster County and Middlesex County

Norris Bridge (Route 3)

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Maintenance work. A portion of the Route 3 bridge over the Rappahannock River will be reduced to a single travel lane. Automated flagging devices will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Flagging crew members operate the devices, which can be adjusted to respond to congestion or incidents on the bridge.

Mathews County

Route 617

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking, countywide. Mobile operation

Middlesex County

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Alternating daytime lane closure on Route 33 for paving between Irmas Lane and Timberneck Road. Mobile operation.

Northumberland County

Route 201 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation, multiple locations. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 202

Sunday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Pavement marking, countywide. Mobile operation.

Route 360 (Northumberland Highway)

Sunday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Alternating lane closures for pavement marking between Richmond County line and Route 664.

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 604 (Avalon Lane) and Route 639 (Cedar Point Road).

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail work near Route 601.

Route 634 (Spring Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Route 360 intersection. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Richmond County

Route 3

Sunday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking crew on Route 3 between Westmoreland County line and Lancaster County line.

Route 360

Sunday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking crew on Route 360 between Essex County line and Northumberland County line.

Secondary Road Resurfacing

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Surface treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on the following routes:

Route 602

Route 607

Route 614

Route 619

Route 669

Route 672

Route 702

Route 703

Route 704

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound between Ladysmith Road and Massaponax Church Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound Route 1 between Ondura Drive and Guinea Station Road for waterline work under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Crossing Court and Market Street for construction of I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Market Street and the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for construction on I-95 interchange area improvements.

Route 1 at Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Utility work at intersection. Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.

Route 3

Sunday - Thursday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work between Gateway Boulevard and Chewling Lane and between Bragg Road and Gateway Boulevard.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound Route 17 near Route 2 and at the intersection of Route 608.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road/Lake Anna Parkway)

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. Milling and paving at multiple locations with alternating lane closures for mobile operation.

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving, following recent shoulder widening work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Route 208 and Catharpin Road.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road. Road widening project.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Monday - Wednesday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. and Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday - Wednesday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. and Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Legacy Woods and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 634 (Flippo Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Cape seal and pavement markings. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Guinea Road and Massaponax Church Road.

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work between the City of Fredericksburg line and Prince William County line.

Wednesday - Thursday, Midnight-4 a.m. Full stoppage for installation of overhead utility lines under permit between Enon Road and Centerport Parkway.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road/Coal Landing Road.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation at the intersection of Route 17.

Route 3

Monday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work between City of Fredericksburg line and Route 3 and City of Fredericksburg line and King George County line.

Route 3 (Blue and Gray Parkway)

Sunday - Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Rappahannock River bridge and Route 3 Business (Kings Highway) and Route 680 (Leonard Road).

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Sunday - Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 3 (Blue and Gray Parkway) and Route 713 (Federal Drive) and end of Chatham Bridge and Route 3 (Blue and Gray Parkway).

Sunday - Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation near Naomi Road.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and the entrance to the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 17

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement markings between Route 1 and Short Street.

Monday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile alternating one-way lane closures for pavement marking work between Fauquier County line and Sanford Drive.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Tensley Lane.

Route 218

Monday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile alternating one-way lane closures for pavement marking work between Route 1 and King George County line.

Route 607 Northbound (Deacon Road)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation at the intersection of Route 218.

Route 607 (Cool Springs Road)

Monday-Tuesday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Turn lane closures for waterline work under permit.

Route 610 at Aquia Creek Bridge

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at the Aquia Creek bridge.

Route 626 (Potomac Run)

Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures between Route 625 (Leeland Road) and Route 628 (Eskimo Hill Road) for paving repair work.

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Monday - Thursday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. One-way alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Kellogg Mill Road and Wood Road and between Carter Lane and Poplar Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile operation for milling between Shelton Shop Road and Winding Creek Road.

Route 652 (Truslow Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Paving between Berea Church Road and Poplar Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Brentwood Estates subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Westmoreland County

Route 3

Sunday - Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking crew between King George County line and Richmond County line.

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation near Route 624.

Route 202

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Pavement marking, countywide. Mobile operation.