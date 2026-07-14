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MEMO New License Plate (MVD Memo 2026-004)

TO: License Plate Issuing Officials
SUBJECT: New License Plate
DATE: July 8, 2026

A new license plate, Alabama Is Aviation, will be available for issuance beginning August 1, 2026. A shipment of pre-numbered license plates was ordered based on the pre-commitment report numbers for each county and is expected to arrive soon. Personalized license plates may be ordered on demand through the ALVIN system. You may also place additional bulk license plate orders using ALVIN.

Further details for the license plate category can be found at revenue.alabama.gov/division/motor-vehicle/ under “License Plate and Registration Information,” then “Fee Schedule,” and finally “Registration File Information.”

Contact the Motor Vehicle Division at 334-242-9000 if you have any questions.

Download a pdf of this memo.

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MEMO New License Plate (MVD Memo 2026-004)

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