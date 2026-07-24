Gunnison County Online Auction
Gunnison County is auctioning off used vehicles and miscellaneous equipment through GovDeals — and YOU can bid! The online auction will begin July 30 and run through August 10 (note: some auctions may close earlier, so check the individual listings carefully).
Go to https://www.govdeals.com/en/gunnisoncounty to view auction items, which will be visible once the auction goes live on July 30.
➡️ Available items include:
• 1992 Peterbilt 357 dump truck with snowplow and sander
• 1995 Kenworth T450 tandem water truck
• 2021Bomag landfill compactor BC473RB-5
• 1998 Airport broom Stewart & Stevenson SST-300H
• 1993 Straughton dry van trailer 47.5 foot
• 1988 Slide-in water tank PT3000
• 1988 Slide-in water tank PT3000
• 2003 GMC Yukon XL Denali
• 2008 Nissan Pathfinder
• 2008 Chevy Impala
• 2004 chevy 2500
• Used 100-gallon diesel tank for a pickup
• Two used tarp roll assemblies
• One used hydraulic tank and valve for class 8 trucks
• One pallet of vehicle tire chains. (9 sets)
• One complete Caterpillar wing for a 140H motor grader
• Used Wausau style plow with truck side mount and two used A-frames (Blue)
• Factory front bumper for a 2023 Ford F-350 4X4 reg cab
• Grille guard for 2009 GMC Sierra 3500
• Class 8 headache rack and frame mount step toolbox
• Two sets of steering axle fenders for a 140H motor grader (No mounting hardware)
• Ryland snowplow trip springs for a 12ft grader plow
• Four pickup toolboxes
• One used Wausau style plow (Orange poor condition)
• One used Wausau style plow (Orange used condition)
• New, never used, Caterpillar Rod Assembly, part number 10R-0129
• New, never used, Caterpillar Tube assembly, part number 271-6369
Condition details, mileage, and more will be posted on the GovDeals site.
NOTE: Images shown in the graphic above are for visual representation only; they are not the actual auction items.
Don’t miss your chance to score surplus county vehicles and equipment — happy bidding, Gunnison!
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