Gunnison County Online Auction

Gunnison County is auctioning off used vehicles and miscellaneous equipment through GovDeals — and YOU can bid! The online auction will begin July 30 and run through August 10 (note: some auctions may close earlier, so check the individual listings carefully).

Go to https://www.govdeals.com/en/gunnisoncounty to view auction items, which will be visible once the auction goes live on July 30.

➡️ Available items include:

• 1992 Peterbilt 357 dump truck with snowplow and sander

• 1995 Kenworth T450 tandem water truck

• 2021Bomag landfill compactor BC473RB-5

• 1998 Airport broom Stewart & Stevenson SST-300H

• 1993 Straughton dry van trailer 47.5 foot

• 1988 Slide-in water tank PT3000

• 1988 Slide-in water tank PT3000

• 2003 GMC Yukon XL Denali

• 2008 Nissan Pathfinder

• 2008 Chevy Impala

• 2004 chevy 2500

• Used 100-gallon diesel tank for a pickup

• Two used tarp roll assemblies

• One used hydraulic tank and valve for class 8 trucks

• One pallet of vehicle tire chains. (9 sets)

• One complete Caterpillar wing for a 140H motor grader

• Used Wausau style plow with truck side mount and two used A-frames (Blue)

• Factory front bumper for a 2023 Ford F-350 4X4 reg cab

• Grille guard for 2009 GMC Sierra 3500

• Class 8 headache rack and frame mount step toolbox

• Two sets of steering axle fenders for a 140H motor grader (No mounting hardware)

• Ryland snowplow trip springs for a 12ft grader plow

• Four pickup toolboxes

• One used Wausau style plow (Orange poor condition)

• One used Wausau style plow (Orange used condition)

• New, never used, Caterpillar Rod Assembly, part number 10R-0129

• New, never used, Caterpillar Tube assembly, part number 271-6369





Condition details, mileage, and more will be posted on the GovDeals site.

NOTE: Images shown in the graphic above are for visual representation only; they are not the actual auction items.

Don’t miss your chance to score surplus county vehicles and equipment — happy bidding, Gunnison!