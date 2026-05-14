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Mountain Pass Opening Information

MOUNTAIN PASS OPENINGS UPDATE

Gothic Road is Open
Jack’s Cabin Road opens Friday, May 16
Kebler Pass opens Thursday, May 21
Cottonwood Pass opens Friday, May 22

All opening dates are always subject to weather and road conditions. Thank you to our hardworking Public Works crews for everything they do to get these roads ready for summer travel! 

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Mountain Pass Opening Information

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