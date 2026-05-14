Mountain Pass Opening Information

MOUNTAIN PASS OPENINGS UPDATE Gothic Road is Open

Jack’s Cabin Road opens Friday, May 16

Kebler Pass opens Thursday, May 21

Cottonwood Pass opens Friday, May 22 All opening dates are always subject to weather and road conditions. Thank you to our hardworking Public Works crews for everything they do to get these roads ready for summer travel!

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