Mountain Pass Opening Information
MOUNTAIN PASS OPENINGS UPDATE
Gothic Road is Open
Jack’s Cabin Road opens Friday, May 16
Kebler Pass opens Thursday, May 21
Cottonwood Pass opens Friday, May 22
All opening dates are always subject to weather and road conditions. Thank you to our hardworking Public Works crews for everything they do to get these roads ready for summer travel!
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