Live and Learn

At most apartment communities, the clubhouse is where residents gather to swim, exercise or socialize. At Palladium City Skyline in Fort Worth, one room has a different purpose entirely: helping children discover themselves.

Just off the clubhouse sits the Palladium Connect Learning Lab, a dedicated space where children can read, study and write. The walls are filled with affirmative messaging, like "show kindness" and "Today I will Learn and Grow." When school begins, they can go to the Learning Lab afterward to do homework. It's open for those in kindergarten through 12th grade. And it's free.

"Parents have been moved, can't believe it's available to their children," explained Teia Jones who oversees the Learning Lab. "We know that if we can get kids in here, teach them to love reading, they will thrive; their future is stable."

Jones and student volunteers from nearby colleges will follow Fort Worth ISD curriculum requirements when working with children. Jones explained her aim is to get families involved with their kids' education, and help make the entire experience about finding a child's purpose.

As Jones explains, "We want to instill reading at an early age because that will lead to them to want to read and to explore their world. For those that have never traveled, for instance, we have travel books so kids can learn about other cities and make it a goal to go to places they’ve only read about."

With more than 30 years of experience in child development, Jones believes the Learning Lab will guide middle and high school students to experience new interests. She hopes her own story as a published author will show those same students, they can do the same. Baskets lining a wall are filled with blank journals and empty sketch books just waiting to be filled. She wants them to envision themselves becoming the next best-selling author.

"They are fighting different battles than our younger kids," Jones said. "This is a place that's safe and it can give them an environment to find themselves."

"We believe we have set the bar very high with the Learning Lab," said Levi Leddy, director of marketing for Palladium USA. "This property can serve as a starting point to revitalize this area (of Fort Worth). We worked very closely with the local neighborhood association to make sure that what we were bringing to the table was something they could all be proud of."

The Central Meadowbrook Neighborhood Association is a very vocal champion for what is happening in the community.

"We invited Palladium to speak to the entire neighborhood once we were comfortable with the site plan," explained Daniel Haase. "Their efforts represent the first substantial private construction along the Lancaster corridor in over 20 years."

Haase, vice-president of the association, and Cindy Boling, Central Meadowbrook NA president, are quick to point out other improvements popping up within their community, such as additional lighting and cameras at other properties and a brand-new, modern laundromat. For neighborhood leaders, the Learning Lab represents more than an apartment amenity. It's an investment in children, families and a corridor that is beginning to see renewed optimism after decades without significant private development.

"Blown away by the project," said Boling. "They worked with us all along the way, and all the kids that live there (Palladium City Skyline) will go to school and have a safe place to go afterward."

Palladium City Skyline was developed through the Competitive (9%) Housing Tax Credits (HTCs) Program. Palladium USA was awarded the tax credits in 2024, and received points for including the Palladium Connect Learning Lab as an amenity on the property. The property is located at 4909 E. Lancaster Avenue.

If you would like to inquire about making Palladium City Skyline your home, please contact management at (682) 757-4909 or visit www.paladiumcityskyline.com. If you would like to search for affordable housing in another area, please visit TDHCA's Help for Texans at https://www.tdhca.texas.gov/help-for-texans and use our Vacancy Clearinghouse to search for properties around the state.