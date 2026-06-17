Governor Abbott Announces $166 Million In Energy Assistance Funds

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today announced $166 million in energy assistance funds to help low-income Texans maintain safe and affordable housing. Award funds, administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), are set to begin January 1, 2027.

"Texas is hard at work to ensure that families across the state can live in housing that protects them from extreme temperatures year-round," said Governor Abbott. "These grants will give those at risk of health or financial crisis the assistance they need to purchase cooling and heating systems for their homes. I urge Texans who qualify to apply for this to help and create a safer environment for themselves and their families."

The grant awards may be used to provide income-eligible households with utility bill payment assistance; energy-efficient heating, cooling, or refrigeration equipment. Program services are provided at the local level through 35 government or nonprofit contract holders serving all 254 Texas counties.

"Families with young children or elderly residents with high medical bills can feel the pinch of energy costs. Through these funds, these households will get more assurance they don't have to worry about heating and cooling their homes," said TDHCA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson. "This important funding will help our most vulnerable citizens avoid potential health or financial crisis."

The funding is possible through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program and the Weatherization Assistance Program.

To determine the service provider for your community, visit TDHCA's Help for Texans webpage at https://www.tdhca.texas.gov/help-for-texans.



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