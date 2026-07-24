BackupChain Expands Hyper-V Backup for Windows Server 2025 as a Veeam Alternative

BackupChain

BackupChain adds faster compression, Hyper-V change tracking, single-pass restores, and Deep Verification for Hyper-V backups on Windows Server and Windows 11.

Backup teams do not need more complexity. They need tools that work. We built these improvements around real-world problems: rising storage costs and growing virtual environments.” — Melissa Weekley

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BackupChain today announced a major update to its backup and disaster recovery platform, bringing faster compression, improved Hyper-V protection, quicker restores, and deeper backup validation to Windows Server users and SMBs.

Storage is getting harder to manage. Drives cost more, data keeps growing, and businesses need to keep more backups for longer periods. BackupChain addresses these challenges with a redesigned deduplication engine that reduces storage usage while improving backup speed. The result: fewer storage headaches and lower infrastructure costs.

The new release adds advanced Hyper-V change tracking to speed up incremental backups and reduce unnecessary data movement. BackupChain tracks what actually changed inside virtual machines, allowing administrators to run efficient backups without wasting time processing unchanged data. The new Hyper-V RCT Hyper-V Backup is not only available on Windows Server 2016 and later, but also to Hyper-V hosts running on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Hyper-V RCT Recovery has also become simpler with single-pass restores. When a system needs to come back online, administrators can restore data more directly instead of navigating complicated recovery workflows. Faster recovery means less downtime and fewer disruptions.

Another major addition is Deep Verification for VM backups. BackupChain Hyper-V Backup now verifies the complete backup chain while operations continue, checking that virtual machine backups remain consistent and recoverable. This gives IT teams greater confidence that their backups will work when they need them most, without requiring a restoration of the virtual machine.

“Backup teams do not need more complexity. They need tools that work,” said Melissa Weekley, President at FastNeuron. “We built these improvements around real-world problems: rising storage costs and growing virtual environments.”

BackupChain provides businesses with a practical alternative to larger enterprise backup platforms such as Veeam. While many enterprise solutions focus on broad feature sets and complex deployments, BackupChain's Veeam alternative focuses on delivering powerful backup technology for organizations running Microsoft Windows and Hyper-V environments.

The platform combines compression, virtualization support, verification technology, and flexible backup options in a solution designed for SMBs, IT professionals, and organizations that want enterprise-level protection without unnecessary overhead.

With this release, BackupChain continues its mission: making reliable backup and recovery faster, more affordable, and easier to manage.

The latest BackupChain version is available now.

For more information, visit BackupChain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.