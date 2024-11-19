FastNeuron, BackupChain Backup Software Developer and Veeam Rival, Releases Update for Windows Server 2025

BackupChain Backup Software

FastNeuron, developer of BackupChain Backup Software for SMBs, MSPs, and IT professionals, announces its software update release for Windows Server 2025.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FastNeuron, a leader in virtual and physical Windows Server backup solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and IT professionals, is announcing the release of a BackupChain Backup Software update that includes full support for Windows Server 2025. This latest update ensures that BackupChain’s clients can seamlessly back up their servers and virtual machines running the newest Microsoft OS, reinforcing BackupChain’s commitment to providing data and server backup solutions utilizing the latest technologies.

As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, the demand for reliable, secure, and efficient backup solutions has never been greater. BackupChain’s comprehensive approach combines enterprise-grade features with the flexibility and affordability required by SMBs and IT professionals, making it a formidable competitor to enterprise-market players like Veeam.

BackupChain has been active in the virtual machine backup market since 2009, rivaling enterprise industry leaders like Veeam by offering a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution with a set of features tailored to businesses that need to back up Window Server, VMware, and Hyper-V environments. The software’s incremental backup technology, high compression rates, and ability to simplify backups of virtual environments provide a complete solution for companies running critical applications in virtualized but also physical server environments.

With the new update for Windows Server 2025, BackupChain continues to strengthen its position as a reliable and innovative backup solution for organizations of all sizes. The software's seamless integration with the latest server operating systems ensures that businesses can keep their critical data safe and recoverable, even as technology evolves.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), BackupChain provides a cost-effective way to offer backup and disaster recovery services to clients without having to invest in expensive infrastructure or complicated setups. MSPs can leverage BackupChain’s centralized management features to streamline backup tasks for multiple client environments, reducing operational overhead while ensuring that data remains protected.

“We’re excited to announce BackupChain's support for Windows Server 2025, as it represents the next step in our commitment to helping businesses and IT professionals protect their critical data,” said Melissa Weekley, President of FastNeuron. “Since 2009, our customers have been relying on us for dependable backup solutions that are both powerful and easy to use, and we’re proud to continue growing alongside the needs of the SMB and MSP markets.”

As part of its ongoing mission to enhance its product offering, BackupChain is also focused on expanding its cloud backup capabilities, providing users with flexible storage options that align with modern business needs.

For more information about BackupChain’s latest update and to explore their range of backup solutions, please visit https://backupchain.net.

BackupChain is a leading provider of backup and disaster recovery solutions designed for small to medium-sized businesses, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and IT professionals. With over 15 years of experience, BackupChain specializes in virtual machine backup, physical server and PC backups, and cloud integration, offering an affordable and flexible alternative to more complex enterprise solutions. The company is committed to delivering powerful, easy-to-use data and server backup solutions that help businesses safeguard their critical data with confidence.

