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“C’mon Man”: Joe Lombardo’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month 

After Joe Lombardo became a national punchline for name dropping his way out of a ticket and then calling the most unpopular president in modern history his “commanding officer,” it makes sense that he’s “concerned” about his re-election odds. Instead of taking accountability for breaking the law and following Donald Trump’s every command, Lombardo is ignoring tough questions per usual while his campaign says “f*** you” …. again. 

Read more about Joe Lombardo’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month:

  1. Lombardo went viral for name dropping his way out of a traffic violation, causing even Republicans to bash the governor for abusing his position of power.
  2. Lombardo admitted he takes orders from his “commanding officer,” Donald Trump after embracing his cost-raising agenda every chance he gets.
  3. Polling shows the race is tied as Lombardo remains “concerned” about re-election, despite millions in spending against Aaron Ford.
  4. Lombardo faces another ethics complaint for “now-famous” police body cam footage.
  5. Lombardo has become a punchline across Nevada, even on the 215 beltway.
  6. Not to mention, the Lombardo-Trump economy is still in shambles.

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“C’mon Man”: Joe Lombardo’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month 

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