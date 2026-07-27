“C’mon Man”: Joe Lombardo’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month 

After Joe Lombardo became a national punchline for name dropping his way out of a ticket and then calling the most unpopular president in modern history his “commanding officer,” it makes sense that he’s “concerned” about his re-election odds. Instead of taking accountability for breaking the law and following Donald Trump’s every command, Lombardo is ignoring tough questions per usual while his campaign says “f*** you” …. again.

Read more about Joe Lombardo’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month:

Lombardo went viral for name dropping his way out of a traffic violation, causing even Republicans to bash the governor for abusing his position of power.

Lombardo admitted he takes orders from his “commanding officer,” Donald Trump after embracing his cost-raising agenda every chance he gets.

Polling shows the race is tied as Lombardo remains “concerned” about re-election, despite millions in spending against Aaron Ford.

Lombardo faces another ethics complaint for “now-famous” police body cam footage.

Lombardo has become a punchline across Nevada, even on the 215 beltway.

Not to mention, the Lombardo-Trump economy is still in shambles.

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