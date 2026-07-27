100 Days Out from Election, NV Dems Mobilize Volunteers Across State During Weekend of Action

This weekend, NV Dems launched canvasses across the state as part of a weekend of action marking 100 days out from the general election, mobilizing volunteers and organizers to connect with voters at the doors and on the phones. Joined by Representatives Susie Lee and Steven Horsford and Former Assembly Majority Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson, organizers and volunteers heard about how rising costs are making life harder for working families. From a conservative Republican voter who is hurting under the Lombardo-Trump economy to a voter who plans to support Democrats this November after sitting out the last election, Nevadans of all political stripes are ready to vote for Democrats in 100 days.

“With under 100 days to go until the general election, Nevada Democrats are full steam ahead talking to voters about the issues they care about most and sharing Democrats’ plan to fix the affordability crisis created by the Lombardo-Trump economy,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno. “I’m grateful to the incredible volunteers who spent their weekend knocking doors and talking to voters across the state. In just a few short days we’ll bring these conversations to every Nevada county as we kick off our statewide tour next weekend.”

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