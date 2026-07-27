Lloyd’s Register to create strategic global operating model for ArcelorMittal’s dry bulk terminals

The attached image shows representatives from Lloyd's Register and Arcelor Mittal at LR's London headquarters

The collaboration will create a strategic and scalable operating model across ArcelorMittal’s global dry bulk terminal network.

The model is designed to give ArcelorMittal a repeatable way of running high-standard terminal operations across its global network.” — Daniel Campos, Global Lead of Ports Advisory, Lloyd’s Register

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd’s Register (LR) is collaborating with ArcelorMittal to create a Global Operating Model that sets a consistent group-wide standard for dry bulk terminal operations across its international port portfolio.The initiative will establish a common operating baseline for ArcelorMittal Global Ports’ network across different continents, regulatory environments and operating cultures. It aims to reduce variability, strengthen safety and reliability, improve portfolio-level visibility, reinforce ESG, biodiversity and sustainability practices, and support disciplined digital implementation.LR will design a practical framework for terminals with varying asset ages, operating maturity and local practices. The Global Operating Model will combine a controlled Operations Manual, structured SOP library, checklist-based controls, and self-audit and assurance tools focused on shift execution, evidence capture, measurable compliance and continuous improvement.The documentation will also embed environmental stewardship, biodiversity, emissions and resource-efficiency awareness, responsible waste and runoff management, community and stakeholder interfaces, and clear evidence requirements for governance, assurance and future reporting.The model is intended to move ArcelorMittal’s portfolio beyond site-by-site standardisation towards a group-level performance, governance and control system. It will enable common KPI definitions, consistent reporting, cross-terminal benchmarking, clear escalation logic and structured improvement planning.Daniel Campos, Global Lead of Ports Advisory, Lloyd’s Register, said: “Our focus is on creating an operating system that is practical, verifiable and scalable. The model is designed to give ArcelorMittal a repeatable way of running high-standard terminal operations across its global network, while enabling a clear pathway towards digital portfolio control, performance visibility and assurance.”George Georgandis, Senior Business Development Manager, Lloyd’s Register, added: “Early engagement with ArcelorMittal at a critical point in its Global Ports infrastructure evolution has allowed LR Ports Advisory to jointly shape a strategic operating model that supports safer execution, greater efficiency, ESG-aligned governance and long-term performance across port assets.”Deepak Sachdeva, Head of Global Ports at ArcelorMittal, said: “Our terminals operate across very different geographies, regulatory environments and maturity levels, which makes consistency, comparability and disciplined execution essential.“Establishing a Global Operating Model will help us raise safety and reliability standards across our portfolio, strengthen governance, auditability and insurance defensibility, and ensure that ESG and sustainability requirements are embedded into our operating documents, frontline controls, assurance templates and evidence-based management processes from the outset.“This will give us a practical platform to manage performance, risk and long-term value creation with greater transparency and discipline across the global ports portfolio.”The collaboration will create a replicable blueprint for organisations that own, operate, or manage multi-site port and logistics assets worldwide, helping embed consistent execution, ESG and sustainability controls, and reliable operational data to support safety, performance, assurance and strategic decision-making.

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