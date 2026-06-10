Lloyd’s Register Group and Lloyd’s Register Foundation appoints Matthias Altendorf as new chair 

Matthias Altendorf

Matthias Altendorf will succeed current chair Thomas Thune Andersen when he leaves the role at the end of his tenure in June 2027.

What inspires me most is the combination of scientific depth, public purpose, entrepreneurial responsibility and global impact that defines both Lloyd’s Register Group and Lloyd’s Register Foundation.” — Matthias Altendorf

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd’s Register Group (LR) and Lloyd’s Register Foundation (The Foundation) are delighted to announce the appointment of the new chair of its boards.Matthias Altendorf will succeed current chair Thomas Thune Andersen when he leaves the role at the end of his tenure in June 2027.Matthias Altendorf, 59, brings a wealth of experience as both an executive and non-executive director across a number of high-profile organisations. He enjoyed a distinguished career of almost four decades with the Swiss-based Endress+Hauser Group, including serving as CEO from 2014 to 2023 and subsequently chairing its Supervisory Board.Beginning his career as a toolmaking apprentice, Matthias worked his way through the organisation to lead the global, family-owned engineering business specialising in process and measurement technology – helping clients to ensure precision, quality and safety in the products they manufacture. This included the shipbuilding, and both offshore and onshore markets where he was a strong advocate of digitalisation and connected solutions. Through that experience, he brings to LR’s Power of Three proposition a combination of industrial leadership, digital expertise and customer focus that strengthens its ability to connect class, digital and advisory capabilities across vessel, voyage and people.He is also the founder of Bionic Leadership, a company which focuses on developing human-centred management to pioneer evolutionary approaches to leadership and economic social systems.Commenting on his appointment, Nick Brown, Chief Executive Officer of LR, said: “I am delighted to welcome Matthias to LR. He brings with him a record of truly inspirational global leadership.“Matthias’ vast and varied experience will be a tremendous benefit to LR as we continue to develop and evolve our services to meet the needs of our clients and colleagues across an ever-evolving maritime industry.Matthias Altendorf said: “As the incoming Chair of Lloyd’s Register Group and Lloyd’s Register Foundation, I feel both humbled and energised by the trust the Trustees have placed in me. Lloyd’s Register is an institution with a rare clarity of purpose, combining technical excellence, independent governance and a deep commitment to making the world safer and more resilient. To be invited to help steward such a legacy setup is a profound honour.“What inspires me most is the unique combination of scientific depth, public purpose, entrepreneurial responsibility and global impact that defines both Lloyd’s Register Group and Lloyd’s Register Foundation. Few organisations manage to serve industry and the public good with such coherence and conviction.“I look forward to contributing to this mission by honouring the past, strengthening the present and helping to shape a future in which Lloyd’s Register continues to serve society with clarity, courage and responsibility.”Ruth Boumphrey, Chief Executive of the Foundation, said: “We’re very much looking forward to Matthias joining us. His experience and passion for social purpose and placing people at the heart of wide-reaching transformations is very much aligned with the work of the Foundation.“We are certain we will benefit greatly from his knowledge and expertise as we continue to deliver our mission to engineer a safer world.”

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