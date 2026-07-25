animölogic Grows by Use: Integrity Infrastructure That Connects Across Fields

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 22, AIVG Holdings LLC announced animölogic as integrity infrastructure for AI. On July 24, the environment implementing it went live. This release addresses what that infrastructure is for, and how it is intended to grow.Most infrastructure is deployed. It is installed beneath an organization, performs a function, and remains where it was placed. animölogic is built to do something infrastructure usually does not: connect people who did not begin in the same place.The platform places a person by the structure of their problem rather than their identity or industry. The consequence is that people arriving from unrelated fields, carrying unrelated problems, can be placed in the same structural position, and can recognize a shape they share without having known they shared it.That is the design intent, and it is the property that distinguishes the framework from a tool an organization simply installs. A tool is used in isolation. This is infrastructure that becomes more useful as more people bring genuine problems to it.Growth by use, not by announcementInfrastructure of this kind does not scale through marketing or top-down deployment. It grows when a person recognizes the pattern in their own work and reaches for it, and when one genuine connection makes the next one more likely.This is the same principle the framework itself is built on: living systems grow through use and connection rather than through central instruction. The platform is intended to grow the way the systems it draws from grow.The invitation standsThe July 22 announcement extended an invitation to explore collaboration. As of July 24, there is a working system behind that invitation. It is not a finished product offered for sale. It is a structure that gains value as people place real problems within it and find one another across the boundaries that usually keep them apart.What this release does not claimThis release makes no claim about any particular organization, sector, or party. It describes the framework's purpose and the way it is designed to develop.The platform is not complete, and its terms carry an evolving-platform disclaimer for that reason. It has not been independently audited, certified, or reviewed by any third party. Implementation details are deliberately not published here.Aboutanimölogic (pronounced /ˌæ.nɪ.məˈlɒdʒ.ɪk/, from anima, life, and logos, reason) is a coined term. The umlaut is part of the name. The framework was coined and written by Angela Irizarry of AIVG Holdings LLC, a Florida limited liability company, which builds and operates the platform.The platform is open at animologic.com Contact: info@aivgholdings.com

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