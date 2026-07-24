CHIEFLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --On July 22, AIVG Holdings LLC announced animölogic , a reasoning framework treating honesty and coherence as built-in infrastructure. That announcement stated infrastructure elements were "already emerging and nearing practical integration."They are now integrated. The animölogic environment is live at animologic .com.What was a framework and a landing page two days ago is now a working system.What it does:A person describes a problem in their own words. The platform places them by the structure of that problem, not by their identity, industry, or social connections, alongside others standing in the same structure. Those people can then reach one another, if and only if both independently choose it.How it treats the people in it:Consent comes before anything else. Terms are presented in full before a person answers a single question, and entering requires agreeing to them, including to being observed inside collaboration spaces. Declining is a real option; it means the environment stays closed, and the direct contact channel remains open.No one is identified. People are known by a handle and nothing else. The platform holds no names, no email addresses, and no contact information.Connection requires both people. Reaching someone is an offer, not a transfer. Nothing passes between two people unless both have separately chosen it.Collaboration spaces are observed, and this is disclosed before entry. Private spaces are where good intentions can turn into something else. The observation exists so that nobody is alone with someone who is pressuring them. It issues no judgments about people, and both people in a space see the same record of it — there is no second ledger.People keep their own records. Anyone placed in the environment can download their complete record, switch off their findability, or withdraw entirely, at any time.Terms changes are shown as changes. When terms are amended, returning people are shown what changed and why — not handed the full document again and asked to accept it blind.What it does not do:No feed. No profiles. No follower counts. No metrics. No advertising, and no selling of attention. It does not connect people by name, location, or identity.The platform does not verify the accuracy of what a person describes, does not supervise what happens after two people connect, and says so in its terms.What this release does not claim:The platform is not complete, and its terms carry an evolving-platform disclaimer for that reason. It has not been independently audited, certified, or reviewed by any third party.Implementation details are deliberately not published here. A technical briefing mapping each claim above to its deployed behavior is available to journalists and researchers on request.Aboutanimölogic (pronounced /ˌæ.nɪ.məˈlɒdʒ.ɪk/, from anima, life, and logos, reason) is a coined term. The umlaut is part of the name. The framework was coined and written by Angela Irizarry of AIVG Holdings LLC, a Florida limited liability company, which builds and operates the platform.The July 22, 2026 announcement, "Integrity Infrastructure for Next-Generation AI," extended an invitation to explore collaboration. That invitation stands, and there is now a running system to examine. The platform is open at animologic.com.Contact: info@aivgholdings.comThis release is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute offers, guarantees, or legal commitments of any kind.

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