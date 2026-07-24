FLORIDA GETS SERIOUS ABOUT E-DISCOVERY

Noelle Sheehan Courts are less forgiving of parties that do not preserve ESI broadly and expeditiously or those that fail to search, review, and produce ESI in a defensible manner. Put another way, an organization’s best defense against potential claims is having a robust, well-established process in place and used consistently.

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