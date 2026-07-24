Third DCA hosts St. Thomas University appellate advocacy students for oral arguments

Second-year appellate advocacy students from St. Thomas University College of Law presented oral arguments before judges of Florida's Third District Court of Appeal on July 10 as part of their Appellate Advocacy course.

Students argued simulated appeals before Third DCA Judges Bronwyn C. Miller and Fleur J. Lobree, joined by Adjunct Professor Judge Ed Artau of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The exercise gave students the opportunity to advocate in an appellate courtroom and receive feedback from members of the judiciary.

The program was organized by Third DCA Chief Judge Edwin A. Scales III and Judge Artau, with support from STU College of Law Dean Tarlika Nuñez-Navarro. Law school officials said the experience was designed to provide students with practical courtroom experience and reinforce the school's commitment to experiential legal education.