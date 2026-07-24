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20th Circuit JNC sets updated interview times to fill two judicial openings

20th Judicial CircuitThe 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission set an updated interview schedule to fill two circuit court judicial vacancies in the 20th Judicial Circuit resulting from the retirement of Judge Ramiro Mañalich and the passing of Judge Scott Carlin.

The commission will conduct interviews on Friday, July 24, beginning at 9 a.m. at Lee County Justice Center Annex Grand Jury Suite, Second Floor, 2000 Main Street, in Fort Myers. Applicant interviews are scheduled for 15 minute increments.

APPLICANT                                 TIME

JNC Executive Session               8:30  

Maria Dente                                  9:00

Christopher Whitney                  9:15

Pamela Barger                              9:30

Cassius Borel                                9:45

Harley Brook                                10:00

Jaqueline Bruehl                         10:15

Break                                         10:30

Ronald T. Tomasko                    10:45

Break                                         11:00

Michael Colombo                        11:15

Jean-Paul Galasso                      11:30

Break                                        11:45

Cole Tiernan                                12:00

Andrew Van Sickle                     12:15

JNC Executive Session       12:30

All proceedings of the commission are open to the public with the exception for executive sessions, breaks, and lunch. Members of the public wishing to attend the interviews have the option of attending in person or by Zoom. For members of the public that wish to access the meeting by Zoom, email Chair Steven E. Martin, [email protected], and Kelly Arroyo,  [email protected] for instructions.

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20th Circuit JNC sets updated interview times to fill two judicial openings

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