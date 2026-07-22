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Meeting Cancellation Notice | Board of Elections

The Board of Elections Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, has been cancelled. The next Board of Elections meeting will be Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. at the Pitt County Board of Elections office located at 1800 North Greene Street, Suite C, Greenville, N.C. For more information, contact the Board of Elections at 252-902-3300.

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Meeting Cancellation Notice | Board of Elections

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