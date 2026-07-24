Record Attendance Expected at Pickleball Convention

Attendance in 2025 Skyrocketed

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 World Pickleball Convention & Conference is now celebrating its sixth annual gathering, and is poised for its largest year yet. Last year’s Convention welcomed more than 5,000 attendees, marking a milestone for the rapidly expanding pickleball industry. This year, with Humana joining as the official Title Sponsor and extending invitations to 1.4 million of its members nationwide, as well as two major championships being played inside the convention, organizers are preparing for a record-breaking turnout. The Palm Beach County Convention Center has already begun ramping up security and operational staffing in anticipation of attendance exceeding 10,000 participants.Attendees at the Convention represent a dynamic cross‑section of the pickleball world. The event attracts executives and investors from both the pickleball industry as well as supporting industries, while also hosting thousands of players, fans, coaches, and individuals who are brand new to the sport. This diverse mix creates a uniquely vibrant environment where business, innovation, community, and on‑court passion converge.The Convention continues to expand its exhibitor roster with industry-leading innovators. Everything from training equipment to court builders, to pickleball vacations and even pickleball active wear are front and center for pickleball executives and investors to hone in. Below are newly confirmed exhibiting sponsors that showcase the wide-ranging diversity of brands you'll find on the show floor. Enlio Sports Flooring , the worldwide leader in sports flooring, joins the 2026 Convention as a premier exhibiting sponsor. As the official flooring supplier of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Enlio sets the global benchmark for performance surfaces. Their pickleball flooring will also be featured inside the convention for the NPL National Championships and the PPA Championships, reinforcing Enlio’s position as the trusted choice for elite-level play. Pop‑up pickleball has rapidly become the most requested activity at trade shows across the country, with hundreds of conventions now seeking to offer on‑site pickleball experiences for attendees. Enlio is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend, which have become the go‑to choice for event producers looking to attract crowds and elevate attendee engagement.Dropshot, a digital scoreboard company, introduces breakthrough scoring technology with its rapid-deploy electronic scoreboard system. Designed to set up on any court in under 60 seconds, Dropshot automatically tracks score, server number, and side. With a single tap from a smartwatch or remote, players and organizers gain instant, accurate scoring that elevates both competitive and recreational play. The scoreboard will be used in matches played on the exposition floor.1st Source Lighting manufactures premium, BAA-compliant, energy-efficient commercial, sports facilities and industrial LED fixtures, custom designs; and retrofit kits made in the USA. Their national models for pickleball courts will be on display at the convention.The Pickleball Weekly Magazine is pickleball’s only weekly magazine, The Pickleball Weekly serves as the global source for news, insight, and lifestyle coverage. The publication delivers timely reporting, in-depth features, and industry analysis that keeps players, fans, and professionals informed and connected to the sport’s fast-evolving landscape. Each week a new issue can be found at https://thepickleballweekly.com The Prana Maya Island Resort is Belize’s only five-star distinctive luxury destination for pickleball enthusiasts, The Prana Maya Island Resort offers breathtaking courts surrounded by turquoise waters. This world-class island retreat blends elite-level pickleball with immersive luxury, wellness, and adventure—creating one of the most extraordinary pickleball travel experiences in the world.While exhibit spaces for the 2026 World Pickleball Convention & Conference are now essentially sold out, admission tickets are officially on sale at www.NationalPickleballExpo.com , along with tournament sign‑ups for players eager to compete. All attendees will receive access to the Convention’s official mobile app, enabling them to schedule appointments with exhibitors in advance, plan their experience, and maximize their time at the event. Convention dates are Friday, October 16th thru Sunday, October 18th.

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