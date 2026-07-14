Pickleball Convention to Unveil Breakthrough Technologies that Transforms the Sport

AI robotics, intelligent equipment, next generation recovery solutions, and a major shift in club software headline this year’s industry defining event.

Our exhibitors are not only transforming the player experience, they’re reshaping the way pickleball businesses serve their clients and scale for the future.” — George Domaceti, CEO

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 World Pickleball Convention & Conference , the largest pickleball industry event in the world, announced an expanded lineup of cutting edge products and technologies debuting at this year’s show. From AI powered training robots to intelligent paddles, advanced topical relief, customizable gear, and revolutionary club management software, the convention continues to serve as the global launchpad for the sport’s most innovative breakthroughs.While there are too many to list in this article, some of this year’s standouts include the world’s first AI-driven training robot, the world’s first intelligent pickleball paddle, the first and only single fingered glove, a new generation of AI powered club management platforms, AI biomechanics, as well as adaptive pickleball grips which change according to your hand.While these are examples of technology tranforming pickleball, Humana will be providing the opening keynote on how Pickleball is transforming health and wellness.There are far too many new innovations to list, but the following showcase several standout selections you will find at the convention.Tenniix brings the world’s first AI driven training robot which replaces traditional ball machines, is fully autonomous and delivers human-like rallies with unmatched accuracy, giving players a training partner that feels like a real opponent.KinetIQ is the world’s first intelligent pickleball paddle and integrates embedded sensors and AI analytics directly into the paddle, providing real time insight into shot power, angle, spin, control, and consistency. Every rally becomes measurable, trackable, and coachable — helping players improve with precision.Already embraced by pros worldwide, The One Glove enhances grip stability and tactile control through its minimalist single finger design. It reduces slippage, moisture interference, and hand fatigue, offering a new standard in paddle feel and performance.A new skin care with Activated Oxygen technology is also being unveiled at the convention. Mission 1o2, one of the presenting sponsors, is launching the first performance skincare line that's entirely powered by Hypochlorous Acid, the same molecule created by the human body to kill acne-causing bacteria, fight infection and reduce inflammation.Imagine applying a topical to aching knees, shoulders, or any trouble spot and feeling relief almost instantly. With 2AG’s proprietary rapid absorption technology, targeted comfort arrives within moments of application.Beast Hack brings a new category of swing trainers designed to teach players correct contact points, paddle face orientation, and consistent mechanics. These tools help players build repeatable technique and eliminate common form errors.Tetrafab allows retailers to design and customize their own pickleball bags, choosing materials, layouts, colors, and functional features. This level of personalization brings a fresh, fashion forward dimension to the sport’s gear culture.In addition to training products and equipment, there is a major shift in club management technology which will be unveiled at the convention, showcasing new platforms that streamline court reservations, member engagement, event scheduling, league management, and facility operations. These AI solutions represent the next era of digital infrastructure for clubs, academies, and training centers.“Pickleball is evolving faster than any sport in America,” said Convention CEO George Domaceti. “Our exhibitors are not only transforming the player experience, they’re reshaping the way pickleball businesses serve their clients and scale for the future.”The list of innovations continues and is on full display at the 2026 World Pickleball Convention & Conference, October 16-18 at the Palm Beach Convention Center. VIP 3-day tickets are available on the official website and are half-priced during the month of July.

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