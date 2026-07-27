Varro Life Sciences Appoints Michael Mina, M.D., Ph.D., and Hon. Andy Weber as Advisors

Michael Mina M.D., Ph. D. Hon. Andy Weber Varro Cofounder and CEO Tom Cirrito

Leading experts in infectious disease surveillance and biodefense strengthen Varro's mission to build the future of continuous biological intelligence

Michael and Andy have each helped define the future of biological surveillance from different perspectives—one through public health and diagnostics, the other through national security and biodefense” — Tom Cirrito, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Varro Life Sciences

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varro Life Sciences today announced the appointment of Michael Mina, M.D., Ph.D., and Hon. Andy Weber as Advisors, adding two internationally recognized leaders in infectious disease surveillance, diagnostics, biodefense, and public health preparedness.Dr. Mina is a physician, epidemiologist, immunologist, and internationally recognized authority on infectious disease diagnostics and surveillance. His work has helped shape global approaches to rapid testing, outbreak detection, and public health response. Andy Weber is the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs and is widely recognized as one of the nation's leading experts in biodefense, biosecurity, and pandemic preparedness. Their full biographies are available on Varro's website Varro is developing a semiconductor-based biosensor platform capable of continuously monitoring biological environments through rapid detection of pathogens in air, breath, and other clinical samples. The company aims to provide real-time biological intelligence that enables earlier detection of infectious diseases and biological threats."Michael and Andy have each helped define the future of biological surveillance from different perspectives—one through public health and diagnostics, the other through national security and biodefense," said Tom Cirrito, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Varro Life Sciences. "Their experience and insight will be invaluable as we advance our technology platform and work toward a future where continuous biological sensing becomes a core component of healthcare, public health, and biosecurity infrastructure."Dr. Mina said, "The ability to detect biological threats earlier and generate actionable information in real time has the potential to transform how we respond to infectious diseases. Varro is developing an innovative sensing platform that could significantly expand our ability to monitor biological environments, and I look forward to helping the company realize that vision."Weber added, "Whether protecting military personnel, healthcare workers, or the general public, earlier biological detection can dramatically improve preparedness and response. Varro's approach represents an exciting convergence of biology, engineering, and national security, and I am pleased to join the company's Advisory Board."The appointments further strengthen Varro's scientific and strategic leadership as the company expands collaborations with academic institutions, healthcare systems, government agencies, and industry partners focused on improving biological surveillance and pandemic preparedness.About Varro Life SciencesVarro Life Sciences is developing next-generation semiconductor-enabled biosensor technology designed to transform how biological threats are detected and monitored. The company's platform combines proprietary biosensors and advanced microelectronics to provide rapid, continuous detection of pathogens in air, breath, and other biological samples. Varro's mission is to enable persistent biological intelligence that improves healthcare, strengthens public health surveillance, and enhances national biosecurity.

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