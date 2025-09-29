Varro Life Sciences Signs UN Global Pledge for Healthy Indoor Air at New York Headquarters

Varro Life Sciences Varro President David Shuler signing the Global Pledge

Company's advanced pathogen detection technology supports international commitment to clean indoor air as fundamental human right

Signing the Global Pledge aligns perfectly with Varro Life Sciences' mission of disease prevention through detection” — David Shuler, Varro President

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, MO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varro Life Sciences , a leader in real-time pathogen detection technology, announced it has signed the Global Pledge for Healthy Indoor Air at United Nations headquarters in New York. The company joins more than 150 organizations worldwide in committing to improve access to healthy indoor air environments.The Global Pledge, launched during the Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action conference, declares clean indoor air as a fundamental human right and calls for urgent action to address indoor air quality (IAQ) issues that contribute to 3.8 million premature deaths annually according to World Health Organization figures."Signing the Global Pledge aligns perfectly with Varro Life Sciences' mission of disease prevention through detection," said David Shuler, Co-Founder and President at Varro Life Sciences. "Our cutting-edge pathogen detection technology directly addresses the health risks associated with poor indoor air quality by providing real-time monitoring capabilities that can identify viral, fungal, and bacterial threats before they impact human health."Varro Life Sciences brings unique technological capabilities to the coalition through its innovative Air Bio-Detector system, which uses proprietary Micro Immunoelectrodes (MIE) to rapidly detect pathogens in indoor air. The system can monitor multiple targets simultaneously with minimal maintenance, delivering results in just 60 seconds – significantly faster than traditional testing methods.The company's breath-based diagnostic technology also supports the pledge's objectives by enabling non-invasive pathogen detection that can help prevent disease transmission in indoor environments where people spend up to 90% of their time."Indoor air quality is directly linked to disease prevention, which is at the core of what we do," added Shuler. "Our technology empowers businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, and other indoor spaces to proactively monitor for pathogens and take immediate action to protect occupants."Varro Life Sciences' participation in this global initiative reinforces the company's commitment to making pathogen detection technology accessible and affordable. The company's open-source community approach fosters collaboration to aid rapid deployment and limit disease spread – principles that align with the collective action called for in the Global Pledge.About Varro Life Sciences: Varro leverages a cutting-edge, real-time pathogen identification platform that integrates microbiology, aerosol engineering, and advanced electronics. The company's non-invasive technology enables detection of multiple targets from a single breath or air sample, offering inexpensive, ultrafast, and easy-to-use solutions for disease prevention. Through its open-source community approach, Varro is fostering collaboration to aid rapid deployment and limit the spread of disease.

