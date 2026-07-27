Clientshare brings live performance data into Business Reviews with Embedded Reporting

Clientshare records more than 25% annualised recurring revenue growth and secures a top-five enterprise Experience Management ranking on G2.

Being ranked among G2’s top five enterprise Experience Management platforms is an encouraging sign that Clientshare's approach is resonating with our customers.” — James Ward, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientshare, the leading B2B SaaS platform for Customer Experience and Business Reviews, has launched Embedded Reporting, a new capability that brings live performance data directly into the Business Review.

Embedded Reporting allows suppliers to include current operational and commercial reporting within the review itself, rather than compiling static figures in advance. This creates a more informed conversation about performance, with suppliers and their customers working from the same up-to-date data.

The launch further expands Clientshare’s CX survey capabilities. Introduced in Q1 2026, at-scale CX surveys enable suppliers to capture NPS, CSAT and customer feedback at scale across their account portfolios. The Ask AI functionality analyses this feedback to identify sentiment, recurring themes and potential churn risk.

Embedded Reporting brings insights together with live performance data in the strategic Business Reviews that influence whether major customer relationships renew and grow.

Clientshare also delivered a strong commercial performance during Q2. The company added several enterprise customers, including a US-headquartered multinational IT business, and expanded its existing APAC relationship with Compass Group into Japan. Japanese-language localisation has been

introduced to support the expansion.

Clientshare’s CX surveys and Business Review functionalities also continued to secure new business during its first full quarter of availability, while recurring revenue grew at a rate equivalent to more than 25% annualised.

The company has also been ranked among the top five Experience Management platforms for enterprise businesses on G2 as of July 2026, placing Clientshare ahead of several established global Customer Experience vendors.

G2 rankings are based on verified customer reviews and market presence. Clientshare received a score of 9.9 out of 10 for quality of support, compared with the category average of 9.4. It was also rated 9.8 for ease of doing business with, against a category average of 8.5.

James Ward, CEO of Clientshare, commented:

“Our at-scale CX surveys capture feedback across the customer portfolio, Ask AI helps teams understand what it means, and Embedded Reporting brings live performance data into the review itself. These capabilities have all been released in 2026, with more planned for later this year. Being ranked among G2’s top five enterprise Experience Management platforms is an encouraging sign that this approach is resonating with the organisations we build Clientshare for.”

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About Clientshare:

Used by more than 1-in-2 of the FTSE 100, Clientshare helps suppliers in Logistics, BPO, FM, Contract Catering and IT Services to improve retention and grow accounts through next generation Business Review practices. The platform gives businesses the tools to build high-quality and consistent Reviews, deliver them to the right stakeholders, measure customer sentiment and act on customer feedback, within their AI-powered platform. Customers, including CEVA, Compass Group, SEKO, OCS, CBRE and ISS, use Clientshare to manage client reviews, uncover accounts at risk and identify growth opportunities.



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