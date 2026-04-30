Clientshare strengthens CX platform with launch of at-scale survey solution & AI data analysis

Clientshare Connect

Clientshare builds on strong Q1 growth in North America with Connect and Ask AI, helping enterprises capture, analyse and act on feedback at scale.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientshare delivered a positive start to 2026, with high growth in the US over the first quarter and increased momentum across its core markets. The business continued to expand within its customer base, supported by strong retention from mid market and enterprise clients committing to multi year renewals.

The company further strengthened its presence in North America through growth with a global workplace services leader and an expanded relationship with Compass Group, the leading global contract catering supplier, reinforcing Clientshare’s position within the global workplace and facilities services ecosystem.

During Q1, Clientshare launched Connect, a new Customer Experience solution designed to help organisations manage NPS, CSAT, and customer feedback at scale. Connect enables customers to systematically capture, analyse and act on feedback across their entire account portfolio, from the smallest contracts to the most strategic relationships.

Connect complements Clientshare’s market leading Business Reviews capability, which is used to run structured, outcome focused reviews with key customers. This forms a unified CX platform that allows organisations to manage the full spectrum of customer relationships, combining scaled insight with deep, strategic engagement.

Clientshare also introduced ‘Ask AI’, an AI powered capability enabling customers to analyse sentiment and churn risk at scale. The company intends to continue evolving its AI capabilities throughout 2026 as part of its broader development strategy.

With an enhanced platform and growing international traction, Clientshare is well positioned to support enterprise organisations in building stronger, more consistent customer relationships across all accounts.

---

About Clientshare:

Used by more than 1-in-2 of the FTSE 100, Clientshare helps suppliers in Logistics, BPO, FM, Contract Catering and IT to improve retention and grow accounts through next generation business reviews. The platform gives businesses the tools to build high quality and consistent business reviews, deliver them to the right stakeholders, measure their effectiveness and NPS and act on customer feedback, within their AI-powered platform. Customers, including CEVA, Compass Group, SEKO, OCS, CBRE and ISS, use Clientshare to manage client reviews, uncover accounts at risk and identify growth opportunities.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.