AI-Powered Open Source BI Platform Helical Insight Makes Enterprise Features Free
Best Open Source Business Intelligence
Download the feature-complete Helical Insight Community Edition with AI analytics, dashboards, reporting, embedded BI, SSO & more - free and open source.
With this announcement, organizations, developers, startups, educational institutions, and system integrators can access a feature-complete BI platform without the traditional feature limitations commonly associated with open source editions.
The Community Edition now includes capabilities such as AI-powered conversational analytics (Bring Your Own LLM), interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect (paginated) reporting, embedded analytics, Single Sign-On (SSO), row-level security, multi-tenancy, white labeling, report scheduling, and report bursting.
Unlike the traditional "Community vs. Enterprise" model, Helical Insight has shifted its commercial strategy to focus on enterprise support and services rather than feature restrictions.
A Different Approach to Open Source BI
Many Business Intelligence platforms reserve advanced capabilities such as embedding, security, reporting, and enterprise integrations for commercial editions.
Helical Insight has chosen a different path.
The Community Edition now provides the same core analytical capabilities as the Enterprise Edition. The primary differences are:
- Enterprise support with SLA-backed response times
- Professional implementation and consulting services
- Removal of Helical Insight branding from charts and exported reports
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This approach enables organizations to evaluate, deploy, and scale using the same platform they would use in production.
Designed for Modern Analytics
Helical Insight combines multiple analytics capabilities within a single platform, including:
- AI-powered conversational analytics
- Interactive dashboards and data visualization
- Pixel-perfect paginated reporting
- Embedded analytics
- Multi-tenancy
- Role-based and row-level security
- White labelling
- Browser-based report and dashboard design
- Scheduling, alerts, and report bursting
The platform supports deployment on-premises, in private clouds, public cloud environments, Docker, and Kubernetes, while integrating with a wide range of relational databases, cloud data warehouses, and modern query engines.
Availability
The feature-complete Community Edition is available immediately.
Website: https://www.helicalinsight.com
GitHub: https://github.com/helicalinsight/helicalinsight
About Helical Insight
Helical Insight is a free and open source Business Intelligence platform developed by Helical IT Solutions. It enables organizations to build interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect reports, embedded analytics, and AI-powered conversational analytics while supporting modern deployment architectures and enterprise security requirements.
Nikhilesh Tiwari
Helical IT Solutions Private Limited
+91 78939 47676
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