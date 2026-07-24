AI-Powered Open Source BI Platform Helical Insight Makes Enterprise Features Free

Best Open Source Business Intelligence Helical Insight: Free Open source BI Tool Drag drop self service dashboards

Download the feature-complete Helical Insight Community Edition with AI analytics, dashboards, reporting, embedded BI, SSO & more - free and open source.

We believe open source users deserve the complete product without artificial limits. We grow through enterprise support, implementation services, and customer success—not feature restrictions.” — Nikhilesh Tiwari, Director

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helical Insight, the open source Business Intelligence (BI) platform, with AI capabilities, developed by Helical IT Solutions, today announced a major update to its Community Edition, making enterprise-grade BI capabilities available in its free and open source offering.With this announcement, organizations, developers, startups, educational institutions, and system integrators can access a feature-complete BI platform without the traditional feature limitations commonly associated with open source editions.The Community Edition now includes capabilities such as AI-powered conversational analytics (Bring Your Own LLM), interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect (paginated) reporting, embedded analytics, Single Sign-On (SSO), row-level security, multi-tenancy, white labeling, report scheduling, and report bursting.Unlike the traditional "Community vs. Enterprise" model, Helical Insight has shifted its commercial strategy to focus on enterprise support and services rather than feature restrictions.A Different Approach to Open Source BIMany Business Intelligence platforms reserve advanced capabilities such as embedding, security, reporting, and enterprise integrations for commercial editions.Helical Insight has chosen a different path.The Community Edition now provides the same core analytical capabilities as the Enterprise Edition. The primary differences are:- Enterprise support with SLA-backed response times- Professional implementation and consulting services- Removal of Helical Insight branding from charts and exported reportsThis approach enables organizations to evaluate, deploy, and scale using the same platform they would use in production.Designed for Modern AnalyticsHelical Insight combines multiple analytics capabilities within a single platform, including:- AI-powered conversational analytics- Interactive dashboards and data visualization- Pixel-perfect paginated reporting- Embedded analytics- Multi-tenancy- Role-based and row-level security- White labelling- Browser-based report and dashboard design- Scheduling, alerts, and report burstingThe platform supports deployment on-premises, in private clouds, public cloud environments, Docker, and Kubernetes, while integrating with a wide range of relational databases, cloud data warehouses, and modern query engines.AvailabilityThe feature-complete Community Edition is available immediately.Website: https://www.helicalinsight.com GitHub: https://github.com/helicalinsight/helicalinsight About Helical InsightHelical Insight is a free and open source Business Intelligence platform developed by Helical IT Solutions. It enables organizations to build interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect reports, embedded analytics, and AI-powered conversational analytics while supporting modern deployment architectures and enterprise security requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.