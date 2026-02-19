Helical IT Solutions Announces Version 6.1 of Open Source BI Helical Insight - Advancing Toward a Unified BI Platform

Best Open Source Business Intelligence

Helical IT Solutions launches Helical Insight 6.1, enhancing unified embeddable open-source BI with paginated canned reporting, interactive dashboard and AI

Helical Insight 6.1 advances our vision of a unified, embeddable BI platform combining pixel-perfect reporting, interactive dashboards, and GenAI BI in one cost-efficient solution.” — Nikhilesh Tiwari, Director

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helical IT Solutions is excited to release Helical Insight version 6.1.0.862 , a significant update to its open-source Business Intelligence (BI) platform. This release reinforces Helical Insight’s vision of becoming a comprehensive embeddable BI product that offers pixel-perfect documents kind of canned reports, interactive dashboards with drill down drill through and would be adding GenAI BI (chat based) module within one platform.Helical Insight continues to advance the accessibility of analytics by delivering a unified BI platform with flat pricing, flexible deployment, drag drop interface and embedding options. Its intuitive, browser-based experience enables both internal teams and external users to easily adopt self-service analytics and scale insights across the organization - without escalating costs or multiple BI products.Version 6.1.0.826 brings backend upgrade to latest version of Java and Tomcat. With enhanced UI/UX, faster visualization creation, improved reporting controls, and broader visualization support, the platform enables organizations to embed interactive dashboards and pixel-perfect reports seamlessly into their products while maintaining simplicity, scalability, and cost efficiency.The latest release expands JDBC URL pattern support, including backslash-based formats and others aslo. It also bundles the latest PostgreSQL JDBC driver by default.Visualization creation UX has been significantly simplified with single click, enable/disable of charts and hover-based guidance based on number of dimensions and measures present. Subcharts within card visualizations are now displayed in a full-screen, responsive view, improving readability and clarity.Additional options for trend card, OpenStreetMap (OSM) mapping engine support and Calendar Chart for easy date-wise comparisons and trend analysis are introduced. Backend control over export settings such as orientation and paper size for charts and ad-hoc reports is provided, with UI-driven controls coming soon.The paginated canned Reporting module now supports Table, Cross Tab, and Chart elements, combining detailed data with visual insights. This bridges traditional reporting with modern BI in a single reporting experience.A new Report Properties panel enables control over layout, spacing, headers, footers, pagination is now available to toggle and edit. Single select inputs are now radio buttons, differentiating from multi select inputs enhancing UI consistency.-------------------------------------------------------------About Helical InsightHelical Insight is an open-source, enterprise-grade BI and analytics platform built on modern Java and React architecture, designed for flexibility, scalability, and embedding. By combining interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect reporting, and advanced analytics in a single platform, Helical Insight helps organizations simplify BI stack, reduce costs, and gain faster insights.To learn more about Helical Insight and the latest release, visit https://www.helicalinsight.com/ ------------------------------------------------------------------AvailabilityHelical Insight 6.1.0.362 is immediately available for download and pilot deployments. Begin your migration journey or sign up for a no-obligation, free demo today at www.helicalinsight.com/register Helical IT Solutions continues its mission to simplify analytics and reporting - delivering one powerful BI platform instead of multiple tools, multiple costs, and multiple licenses.

