SADC Industrialisation Week officially opens in Durban

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Industrialisation Week will officially open at the Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) on 27 July 2026.

The meeting brings together government leaders, regional bodies, private sector representatives, and development partners from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to advance the region's industrial development agenda.

The official opening ceremony marks the beginning of a week-long programme of dialogue and engagements focused on accelerating manufacturing, value-addition, and collaborating on regional cross-border value chains in SADC. The SADC Industrialisation Week gives businesses in the SADC Region a chance to display and highlight goods made in the region on the fringes of discussions and interactions.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, says South Africa is pleased to host this critical gathering at a defining moment for the SADC region, and the global economy.

“Rapid geopolitical shifts, technological transformation, climate change, supply reconfiguration, and the accelerating global energy transition are reshaping patterns of production, trade and investment. These developments present significant challenges, but they also create unprecedented opportunities for SADC to reposition itself as a competitive resilient and industrially advanced region,” he said.

The official opening will take place as follows:

Date: 27 July 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Durban Convention Centre

A note to media colleagues: Please be advised that only accredited media will be allowed access into the event. Media colleagues are also requested to arrive an hour early to set up their equipment in the main hall. Only the opening and closing session (Thursday 30 July 2026 | 16:00 – 17:30) will be open to the media. There is a media centre where we can contiue to support media work through information and interviews throughout the week.

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

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