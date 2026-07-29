Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hands over title deeds to Ncora community in the Eastern Cape, 31 Jul

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, will on Friday, 31 July 2026, officially hand over a title deed to the Ncora community in Cofimvaba, within the Intsika Yethu Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

The title deed handover marks a significant milestone for the Ncora community as it restores their ownership rights after they were dispossessed of their land through racially discriminatory laws, policies and practices of the past.

The community lost its land rights through the implementation of the so-called Betterment Policy, which reduced indigenous land ownership rights to a mere “Permission to Occupy” status. Dispossession occurred in phases during 1964 and 1972 through the implementation of the Native Trust and Land Act, 1936 (Act No. 18 of 1936), which further entrenched the objectives of the Land Act, 1913 (Act No. 27 of 1913).

The construction of the Ncora Irrigation Scheme in 1972 resulted in the removal of villages from their residential and arable land, while other areas were reduced to accommodate infrastructure associated with the scheme, including canals, dairy parlours, underground water pipelines, silos, factories, administration buildings and staff accommodation.

Through the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights, the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development successfully settled the claim, with the claimant communities opting for the restoration of their land as a form of redress.

As South Africa commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, this title deed handover ceremony reflects the enduring values and aspirations enshrined in the nation's supreme law.

Rooted in the transformative vision of the Constitution, the Land Restitution Programme remains one of the South African Government's most enduring nation-building initiatives, through the restoration of land rights and dignity to individuals and communities dispossessed under racially discriminatory laws.

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, will be joined by Members of the Executive Council (MECs), Executive Mayors, traditional leaders and senior government officials.

The handover ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 July 2026

Time: 11:00, with gates opening at 09:00

Venue: Ncora Irrigation Scheme, Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are kindly requested to RSVP.

Enquiries:

Nozuko Sinxoto

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

Cell: 083 311 0823

E-mail: Nozuko.Sinxoto@dlrrd.gov.za

Thabile Mehlomakhulu

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

Cell: 071 309 2123

E-mail: Thabile.Mehlomakhulu@dlrrd.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA