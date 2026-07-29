Parliament participates at Prosus and Naspers AI Governance and Policy Symposium, 29 Jul

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, will on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, deliver the keynote address at the Prosus and Naspers AI Governance and Policy Symposium.

Ms Diko’s address, themed “AI Governance, Public Trust and National Competitiveness”, will focus on the importance of building a trusted, inclusive and accountable artificial intelligence ecosystem that supports South Africa’s digital transformation, strengthens public confidence in AI technologies and enhances the country’s global competitiveness.

The symposium brings together leaders from government, regulatory bodies, business, academia, the legal profession and the technology sector to examine how responsible AI governance can move from policy aspiration to practical implementation.

Through evidence-based dialogue, knowledge sharing and real-world governance experiences, the symposium seeks to contribute to South Africa’s evolving AI governance framework and promote the responsible, ethical and accountable adoption of artificial intelligence.

Prosus is a global technology company and one of the world’s largest investors in consumer internet businesses. It was established in 2019 by Naspers, a South African multinational company, and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company’s international internet assets are listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, 29 July 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: JSE, Gwen Lane, Sandton

Enquiries:

Justice Molafo

Media Officer

Cell: 081 424 7481

E-mail: jmolafo@parliament.gov.za

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