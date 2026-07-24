State Bar Enters into Settlement Agreement with Meazure Learning

The State Bar of California entered into a settlement agreement with ProctorU, Inc., dba Meazure Learning (Meazure Learning), resolving its lawsuit against the vendor it contracted with to administer the remote and in-person administration of the February 2025 California Bar Exam, the State Bar Office of General Counsel announced today. As previously reported, test takers experienced widespread problems with the administration of the exam leading to the initiation of the State Bar v. ProctorU, Inc., d/b/a Meazure Learning, (Case No. 25STCV13089) lawsuit.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Meazure Learning has agreed to pay the State Bar $5.25 million, in addition to waiving the outstanding invoice of $1.36 million. In turn, the State Bar has agreed to dismiss its lawsuit against Meazure Learning with prejudice within two business days of receiving the settlement payment from Meazure Learning.

“The State Bar’s priority is to ensure that the California bar exam experience is fair, accessible, and secure for all applicants,” said Board Chair José Cisneros. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to extend our appreciation to the Office of General Counsel and to Hueston Hennigan LLP for their diligent efforts, which were instrumental in reaching this settlement.”

“This settlement is a reasonable, appropriate, and acceptable resolution for the State Bar that helps offset the costs the State Bar expended in response to the aftermath of the February 2025 bar exam, including refunds, waivers, and stipends provided to impacted applicants,” said State Bar General Counsel Ellin Davtyan.

The State Bar originally filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 5, 2025, and filed an amended complaint on March 11, 2026. The lawsuit included claims for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and breach of contract.

The State Bar is represented by outside counsel Moez Kaba, Andrew Walsh, Tate Harshbarger, Katharine Ross, and Joseph Crusham of Hueston Hennigan LLP; and General Counsel Ellin Davtyan, Deputy General Counsel Kirsten Galler, and Assistant General Counsel Jean Krasilnikoff of the Office of General Counsel.

###

Follow the State Bar online

LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

The State Bar of California’s mission is to protect the public and includes the primary functions of licensing, regulation and discipline of attorneys; the advancement of the ethical and competent practice of law; and support of efforts for greater access to, and inclusion in, the legal system.