State Bar Announces DEI Seal Tier Advancements and Committed Organizations

The State Bar of California announced today that three existing DEI Leadership Seal organizations achieved higher Leadership Seals, and two new organizations have committed to earn a Seal.

The three advancing Seal recipients include Legal Aid of San Mateo County, elevating from Silver to a Gold Seal, and Best Best & Krieger and Public Aid Law Center, with both elevating from Bronze to Silver Seals.

Since its launch in 2023, the program currently consists of 87 employers (that have earned seals or are committed).

“Congratulations to the organizations that have advanced in the State Bar’s DEI Leadership Seal program, and a warm welcome to those newly committing to this work,” said State Bar Executive Director Laura Enderton-Speed. “The State Bar’s DEI Leadership Seal program recognizes employers who choose to engage in this work by providing a clear framework and measurable benchmarks for fostering fair, inclusive, and supportive workplaces. Each participating organization’s dedication reflects a commitment to excellence in the profession and to cultivating environments in which all members of the legal community can contribute and thrive.”

The State Bar’s 2024 Diversity Report Card found that while women and people of color both constituted 57 percent of attorneys newly admitted to the State Bar in 2024—an all-time high for representation of both groups—white people remain overrepresented in the attorney population (64 percent) compared to their representation in the state’s adult population (37 percent).

An important part of the State Bar’s mission is to promote and support efforts for greater access to, and inclusion in, the legal system, and Goal 2 of its 2022–2027 Strategic Plan outlines the DEI mandates.

To earn a DEI Leadership Seal, recipients must implement at least 5 of the 10 Action Items outlined in the program’s requirements. Two Action Items—to collect and maintain demographic data and to create a strategic DEI plan—are mandatory. Those that implement at least 5 Action Items receive a Bronze DEI Leadership Seal; those with at least 7, Silver; and those with at least 9, Gold.

The State Bar will be hosting a Diversity Summit for private sector, legal aid providers, governmental agencies, and law school stakeholders on June 25, 2026. The summit will focus on neurodiversity and inclusive leadership (a news release will be issued after the summit).

NOTE: The State Bar does not require or encourage any DEI Leadership Seal applicant or participant to make any employment decisions based in whole or in part on any individual’s race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, color, ethnicity, or national origin, or to otherwise treat any individual differently on these bases. DEI Leadership Seal applicants or participants should consult legal counsel with questions concerning their compliance with applicable law.

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The State Bar of California’s mission is to protect the public and includes the primary functions of licensing, regulation and discipline of attorneys; the advancement of the ethical and competent practice of law; and support of efforts for greater access to, and inclusion in, the legal system.