August Programs ARTS at King Street Station

Each month we invite the community to upcoming events at ARTS at King Street Station. Join artists from the We Still Dream a Future cohort and KSS Advisors for free art and learning experiences designed to help us dream, learn, and grow. View our events calendar for more information.

Join us this August for gallery exhibitions, performances, and more! Read on for more details about the upcoming free programs at ARTS at King Street Station. Check out our summer events calendar for even more programs throughout the city.

ARTS at King Street Station is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM and until 8 PM on Thursdays. Admission is always free. The gallery is located at 303 S Jackson St, Top Floor, Seattle, WA 98104.

First Thursday Art Walk

Thursday, August 6, 5–8 PM

Join us for Pioneer Square’s First Thursday Artwalk! The evening will feature live music and dancing on the King Street Station plaza with Joe Brazil Legacy and a Free Zines & Mobile Book Fair by Common Area Maintenance.

In addition to the plaza festivities, join us in the gallery to view two exhibitions: Ancestral Future: Taíno Archives and the 2025 SDOT Bridge Artists in Residence Showcase.

Setting of the Daybreak Star: The Neighborhood Kids

Thursday, August 13, 6–6:45 PM

Setting of the Daybreak Star is a series of plaza concerts hosted by United Indians of All Tribes Foundation, Daybreak Star Radio Network. August features a performance by The Neighborhood Kids!

This series of events on the King Street Station Plaza creates an urban sanctuary where participants can gather in celebration as the day transitions to evening. The programs highlight Indigenous performers, creating an accessible entry point for communities to engage with Native music and cultural traditions.

The Dreaming Room: Soundscapes for Deep Rest

Thursday, Aug. 20, 6–7:30 PM

Join ARTS at King Street Station for The Dreaming Room: Soundscapes for Deep Rest, a concert series hosted by Stephanie Ann Ball.

This community-rooted concert series is designed to support nervous system recovery, emotional release, and collective connections through sound meditation, music, and storytelling. Come rest and connect over the course of this renewing series, every other month on the third Thursday between February and December.

We Still Dream a Future is a series of free public art activations, installations, exhibitions, performances, and learning experiences designed to help us dream, learn, and grow, taking place throughout the Downtown core.

SERIES SCHEDULE (3rd Thursdays):

August 20 — transitioning

October 15 — gratitude + reflection

December 17 — celebration + releasing

Registration is recommended but not required, walk-ups are welcome!

Kuumba Gatherings

Thursday, Aug. 27, 4–7:30 PM

Join ARTS at King Street Station for Kuumba Gatherings. You’re invited to come celebrate Kwanzaa with us year-round! Bring a creative project you are working on or play with supplies. Create and be in community!

SERIES SCHEDULE: