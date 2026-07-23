Three Women Injured in North Seattle Shooting  

Three women suffered injuries in a shooting early Thursday morning near the College Park neighborhood.

Seattle police responded to reports of gunfire at about 12:06 a.m. in the 1100 block of North 96th Street. Officers arrived and found an abandoned silver Ford riddled with bullet holes.

A short time later, police learned that three adult women walked into UW Medical Center Northwest. One woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The other two women suffered injuries from shattered glass. All three were reported in stable condition. Medics later transferred the woman with the gunshot wounds to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.

Detectives determined the women were inside the Ford, facing west on North 96th Street, when a dark colored sedan pulled in front of them. A suspect exited and opened fire on the Ford before getting back into the car. The suspect then left southbound on Aurora Avenue North.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be leading the investigation and are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-215286/North Precinct