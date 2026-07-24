SecurityVIP Launches SVIP Intelligence: Transforming End User Insights into Actionable Market Intelligence

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityVIP Enterprises (SVIP) today announced the official launch of SVIP Intelligence , a first-of-its-kind data and intelligence platform designed to provide the security industry with real-world insights directly from the professionals responsible for protecting people, facilities, and critical infrastructure every day.Unlike traditional media outlets or vendor-driven marketing platforms, SVIP Intelligence is built around the perspectives of end users. Through anonymous surveys, industry polling, research, trend analysis, events, expert interviews, and community engagement, the platform delivers actionable intelligence that helps manufacturers, integrators, consultants, distributors, and end users make more informed decisions."Too many decisions in our industry are made based on assumptions rather than data," said Taylor May, Founder & CEO of SVIP. "SVIP Intelligence exists to change that. We're giving the industry's decision makers a platform to share what's actually happening in the field while providing solution providers with meaningful insights that help them better understand the customers they serve."SVIP Intelligence will serve as the digital intelligence hub for the SVIP ecosystem, providing members with ongoing access to:Industry trends and market insightsAnonymous end user surveys and benchmarking dataEmerging security challenges across multiple vertical marketsPractical solutions and best practices shared by security leadersTechnology adoption trendsIndustry polls and research reportsEvent recaps and educational resourcesExclusive interviews with security executivesUpdates on upcoming SVIP events and initiativesAnnouncements related to The Security Center by SVIP and the broader SVIP ecosystemThe platform spans multiple industries, including corporate security, healthcare, education, gaming, retail, financial services, public safety, critical infrastructure, hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, and more, allowing members to understand both vertical-specific challenges and broader market trends.SVIP Intelligence also complements SVIP's growing portfolio of industry initiatives, including the End User Den, Industry Deep Dives, executive networking experiences, and The Security Center by SVIP, creating a year-round destination where education, market intelligence, relationship building, and business development come together.As the platform grows, members can expect expanded benchmarking reports, exclusive market research, executive roundtables, original content, and additional data-driven resources designed to help the industry stay ahead of evolving threats, technologies, and operational challenges."Our mission has always been to put end users first," added May. "SVIP Intelligence is another major step toward creating a more transparent, collaborative, and data-driven security industry where everyone, from buyers to solution providers, can make smarter decisions based on real-world feedback."Registration for SVIP Intelligence is now open. Organizations interested in joining the platform can create an account to access exclusive insights, educational content, community discussions, and ongoing industry intelligence.About SecurityVIP (SVIP)SecurityVIP (SVIP) is redefining how the security industry connects, evaluates technology, and accelerates business growth. Through The Security Center by SVIP, SVIP Intelligence, End User Den competitions, Industry Deep Dives, executive networking experiences, and year-round educational programming, SVIP creates meaningful opportunities for end users and solution providers to collaborate in ways that traditional industry events cannot. SVIP's mission is simple: put end users first while creating measurable value for every stakeholder in the security ecosystem.

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