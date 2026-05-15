MIDL Named Title Sponsor of Public Safety Zone at The Security Center by SVIP

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIDL has been named the official Title Sponsor of the Public Safety Zone at The Security Center by SVIP , a purpose-built environment designed to simulate real-world security scenarios and accelerate decision-making across the industry.The Public Safety Zone will replicate critical, high-pressure environments faced by law enforcement and first responders, featuring technologies such as LPR, in-car video systems, body-worn cameras, drone integration, and centralized command visibility. As Title Sponsor, MIDL will anchor the zone with its platform, demonstrating how modern technology can support faster, more informed responses in dynamic situations.“Public safety isn’t theoretical, it’s immediate, and the margin for error is zero,” said Gabe Ajram, CEO of MIDL. “We partnered with SVIP because this isn’t another staged demo environment. It’s a place where real operators can evaluate technology under realistic conditions and see exactly how it performs when it matters most.”The Security Center by SVIP is being built as a permanent, vendor-neutral destination where manufacturers, integrators, and end users come together to evaluate solutions side-by-side in practical environments. Unlike traditional trade shows, the Center operates year-round and is designed to drive measurable outcomes through direct engagement and hands-on validation.“Public safety exposes the difference between what works and what fails fast,” said Taylor May, Founder and CEO of SVIP. “There’s no room for fluff, no room for ‘almost works.’ MIDL understands that. What they’re bringing into this zone is built for real-world execution, and that’s exactly what this Center is about.”The Public Safety Zone is one of several vertical environments within The Security Center, each designed to reflect real-world use cases across industries including retail, healthcare, education, and critical infrastructure.MIDL joins a rapidly expanding group of manufacturers committing to the Center ahead of its launch, signaling strong demand for a new model in the security industry—one focused on outcomes, not impressions.About MIDLMIDL is a technology company focused on delivering advanced solutions for modern security and public safety operations. Its platform is designed to enhance situational awareness, streamline response, and enable agencies to act faster and more effectively in critical environments.About The Security Center by SVIPThe Security Center by SVIP is a permanent, real-world environment where security technologies are tested, evaluated, and deployed. Built for end users, the Center brings together manufacturers, integrators, and decision-makers in a single location designed to accelerate deals and drive measurable ROI.

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