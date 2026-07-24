Highway W Project Update July 22nd, 2026

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Kenosha County Division of Highways, is resurfacing Highway W (Fox River Road) in the Town of Randall, Village of Salem Lakes, and Village of Twin Lakes.

Previous Work (July 15th – July 22nd)

Utility relocation work

Excavation work within full closure

Base material placement

Storm sewer placement

Upcoming Work (July 22nd – July 29th)

Utility relocation work

Excavation work within full closure

Base material placement

Storm sewer placement

For more information, view the Highway W Project page.