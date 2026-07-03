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Highway A railroad crossing to be closed Wednesday, July 8

The Union Pacific Railroad crossing on Kenosha County Highway A (Seventh Street) just west of Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) is scheduled to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, for repair work.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway E (12th Street) as an alternate route.

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Highway A railroad crossing to be closed Wednesday, July 8

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