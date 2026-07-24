Orange County to host a community Back-to-School event

The Orange County Department on Aging’s Project EngAGE Intergenerational Senior Resource Team and the United Voices of Efland Cheeks invite the public to attend our community event, Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 1.

Join us at the Efland Cheeks Community Center for an intergenerational and family-friendly back-to-school bash as we gear up for the new school year! Take part in our backpack and supply giveaway, a hot dog lunch, and learn more about family resources in the area! Students need to be present to receive a backpack. Supplies are appropriate for any K-12 student. The Back to School Bash is sponsored by Orange County Department on Aging’s Project EngAGE Intergenerational Senior Resource Team, United Voices of Efland Cheeks, Orange County’s Sherrif’s Office, Alliance Health and AmeriHealth.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 1, from 11 am – 1 pm at the Efland-Cheeks Community Center located at 117 Richmond Rd., Mebane, NC 27302.

Registration is recommended by Saturday, July 25 by calling the Efland-Cheeks Community Center at 919-563-1130.

We hope to see you there!

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