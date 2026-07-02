Orange County Activating Cooling Centers July 3-5

To help residents stay safe during the hot weather forecast for the Independence Day weekend, Orange County will activate cooling centers Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.

With high temperatures expected throughout the holiday weekend, Orange County urges residents to take steps to prevent heat-related illness. Older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers and those without access to air conditioning are at greater risk. Residents are encouraged to check on family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance staying cool.

The following cooling centers will be open:

Main Library

137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5

Southern Branch Library

203 S. Greensboro St., Carrboro, NC 27510

Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5

Orange County has also compiled a list of hot weather resources at orangecountync.gov/heat for people to use during dangerous hot weather events.

Heat Safety Reminders

Limit time spent outdoors during peak hours (10 a.m.- 4 p.m.) and take breaks

Stay hydrated with water or electrolyte drinks

Wear light, breathable clothing

Never leave people or pets in hot cars

Be alert for symptoms of heat-related illness: Mild: headache, heavy sweating, muscle cramps Severe: confusion, dizziness, fainting — seek medical attention immediately



For more help for people living unsheltered, contact SOHRAD at 919-886-3351, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; first and third Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

For general information call 919-245-2302.